8th Harley-Davidson India HOG Rally Concludes In Goa

Harley-Davidson was one of the earliest premium motorcycle manufacturers to enter India and recently completed 10 years of operations as well. Harley concluded the 8th India HOG Rally in Goa and it was one of the biggest yet!

Harley-Davidson began its India operations 10 years ago

  • There are over 7,000 Harley Owners Group members in India
  • The 2020 India HOG Rally saw over 2,400 participants
  • The HOG Rally also had a stunt show along with a custom bike build-off

Harley-Davidson Motorcycles began its India operations 10 years ago and it recently concluded its 8th India HOG Rally in Goa recently. The HOG (Harley Owners Group) Rally saw 2,400 participants riding to Goa from 31 chapters in India. Over 300 riders joined the Harley parade across the city which on February 14, supported by the ministry of Goa Tourism as well. The two-day long celebrations had a long line-up of activities including performances by singers such as Neha Bhasin, Anand Bhaskar Collective, Goan band Raagas 2 Riches, DJ Nasha and DJ Suketu. There was a custom bike contest featuring some of the country's best custom builders as well. Plus, the HOG rally also had a stunt showcase by Aras Gibieza, who is an international stunt riding champion.

(The 2020 India HOG Rally also had a stunt show, performed by Aras Gibieza, an international stunt champion )

Commenting on the 8th edition of the H.O.G rally, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India, said, "In the last decade, Harley-Davidson has worked towards cultivating the leisure motorcycling culture in India. In this short span, our H.O.G. rallies have been witnessing an increase in traction year-on-year with riders riding from across the country to our rallies, all driven by their passion and love for the brand. We are proud that the India H.O.G. rally has become one of the flagship events in the motorcycling circuit/community and we will continue to celebrate the essence of riding together."

(Like always, the 2020 HOG Rally had a custom bike build-off as well)

The Harley Owners Group or HOG, as they are popularly known as, has over a million registered members around the world and India itself has close to 7,000 members. At the 2020 India HOG rally, Harley-Davidson India also announced the dates of the four zonal rallies which will be held at different locations across India this year. These rallies will be organised by local Harley chapters and are elected based on their performance under the 'Chapter of the year' contest, organised by H-D every year.

