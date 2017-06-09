7-Seater Mahindra TUV500 Spotted Testing

Indian auto giant Mahindra & Mahindra is planning a line-up of new and updated offerings that will hit the market over the next one year. While we have already told you about the upcoming Scorpio facelift and the more powerful XUV500 that are being prepped, the latest spy images emerged online reveal that the TUV300 will also get an older sibling soon. Dubbed as the 'Mahindra TUV500' on the interweb, the images reveal a larger iteration of the TUV that could serve as the company's new multi-purpose vehicle.

The camouflaged Mahindra TUV500 test mule is identical to the TUV300, but gets a larger rear overhang. While the TUV is restricted under 4-metres, the 500 avatar is visibly larger from the C-pillar onward. Notice the C-pillar glass is larger, even though the design remains identical to the subcompact version. It is likely that the additional space will be taken over by a proper third row of seating.

While the overall design remains the same, the rear has been elongated

Presently, the Mahindra TUV300 uses jump seats in the boot, which will be replaced by front row seats with appreciable legroom. This will mean, that the TUV500 is likely to get a small yet usable boot even when the seats are occupied. Also expect to see foldable second and third row seats, rear AC vents amidst a host of other changes on the TUV500. With respect to the dashboard, the spy images reveal the layout to be similar to that of the TUV300. However, there could be additional features like auto climate control and possibly even a touchscreen infotainment system.

While Mahindra is yet to confirm on its new offering, it is likely that the Mahindra TUV500 could be the company's new MPV that will be sold alongside the upcoming premium MPV - codenamed 'U321'. The TUV500, however, will be more rugged that way and should be priced under the ₹ 10 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

Interiors are expected to be identical to the TUV300, but could get additional features

Engine options aren't confirmed yet, but Mahindra TUV300's 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine power the bigger TUV500 as well with 100 bhp of power and 240 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and possibly an AMT version as well.

That said, expect more details on the Mahindra TUV500 to emerge in the coming months. Given its being developed on the TUV, the development period should be far less and we could see the model arrive possibly by early next year. A showcase at the 2018 Auto Expo is also likely.



Spy Images Source: Rushlane