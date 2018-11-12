6 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh

More and more companies are looking at bringing in AMTs in their portfolio of cars

We've told you very recently how a market research firm's latest study showed how consumer preferences are changing. In fact, people are starting to make sense of automatic cars and the demand for these follows the traffic snarls that customers have to handle day in and day out. Even the industry responded, giving consumers a cheaper solution in the form of automated manual transmissions. Maruti Suzuki jumped upon it and almost all its cars are now equipped with AMT. Renault and Tata Motors too joined this bandwagon and soon even Hyundai brought one on its latest car. So, there are a whole bunch of options for people out there to choose from and we've already told about the affordable automatic cars in India already. Well, here is a list of the most fuel efficient AMTs in the country.

Here Are The Top 7 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 28.4 kmpl

The AMT on the Dzire is available in both petrol and diesel engines

Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation of the Dzire in India last year and since then it has already been a best seller for the company. Based on the completely new HEARTECT platform, the company has invested about ₹ 1,000 crore in the development of the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The 1.3-litre DDiS diesel makes 74 bhp at 4000 rpm and 190 Nm of peak torque at 2000 rp and is available with both the 5-speed manual and an AMT variant too. According to the company both the transmissions returns 28.4 kmpl which is really good for all those looking to buy a subcompact sedan. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is lighter, feature loaded and more sedan-like in the all-new avatar

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 - 24.07 kmpl

It was in 2014 that Maruti Suzuki brought an update to the Alto K10 and with it made a host of changes to the car including adding an AMT to the kitty. The new model came with a chrome front grille, revised head- & tail-lamps, newly designed bumpers, 13-inch wheels and a few more changes. The cabin too looked completely new because of the dual-tone dashboard, new upholstery and control buttons.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets the same AMT as in the Celerio

Out of all the changes that the new Alto K10 has received, the most significant is the introduction of Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), which is the same as the one found in the Celerio. The Alto continues to be powered by the 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine but this one has been tuned for better fuel efficiency. The new model is claimed to return an impressive 24.07 kmpl with the AMT.

Renault Kwid - 24.04 kmpl

The Kwid is a volume driver for the company and in a short span of time, it has managed to make an impression on customers. With the addition of the AMT Renault made the automatic more accessible to its customers.

The Kwid AMT is only available with the 1-litre engine

The 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission or Easy-R, as Renault calls it, makes it easier to drive in traffic conditions. We've driven it extensively and have told you all about it. While there are certain limitations that it brings with it, the AMT is quite refined and adds to the 'convenience' aspect of the car. The AMT will only be offered on the top-end RXT variant. Under the hood is a 1.0-litre petrol engine which churns out 67 bhp and 91 Nm of torque. The claimed fuel efficiency for the AMT is 24.04 Kmpl.

Tata Tiago: 23.84 kmpl

Tata Motors launched the Tiago AMT and made it available only on the XZA trim. The gearbox has been sourced Magneti Marelli. In fact, it is the same AMT unit that does duty on the Tata Zest and the Tata Nano AMT and the car is now available in all Tata showrooms across India.

The Tiago AMT comes with a built in creep function

The AMT unit comes paired to the 1.2 litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol motor tuned to produce 84 bhp at 6000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm. The Tiago AMT also comes with an in-built creep feature, which allows the car to crawl as soon as the foot has been eased off the brake pedal, without having to press the accelerator. The function comes in handy on hill climbs when it starts from an inclined position.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio AMT : 23.1 kmpl

The Celerio was the first car from Maruti Suzuki to come with an AMT

This one is the third Maruti Suzuki car in this list and that speaks volumes about the company's technology. The Celerio was a car that came in 2014 and was Maruti Suzuki's first car to come with an AMT. The Celerio AMT is available in all its variants and this made it more accessible to the consumers. The Celerio with the AMT is only available in the petrol variant and returns a fuel efficiency figure of 23.10 kmpl.

Hyundai Santro: 20.3 kmpl

The new Hyundai Santro slots in between the Hyundai Eon and the Hyundai Grand i10 and takes the fight to the likes of the Celerio and the Tiago. The Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine, which makes 69 bhp of peak power and 99 Nm of peak torque when powered by petrol.

The AMT gearbox on the Santro has been developed in-house by Hyundai

The petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed manual or a new 5-speed AMT gearbox that has been developed by Hyundai in-house. The petrol engine, in both manual and AMT guise are fuel efficient and the Hyundai Santro Mileage is 20.3 kmpl.

