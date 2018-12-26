5900 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCVs Recalled In India

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a recall for 5900 units of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle to fix a possible defect in the fuel filter. The company says that this is a proactively and voluntarily undertaken recall to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects. The affected Maruti Suzuki Super Carry units were manufactured between April 26, 2018, and August 1, 2018. The company claims that 5900 Super carrys also include vehicles in which the fuel filter has been replaced in the field during this period.

The company has announced that the recall procedure will commence from today, December 26. All owners of the vehicles, which were manufactured between the aforementioned period, will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part. The replacement will be done free of cost for the customers.

Furthermore, customers who want to know if their vehicle is eligible for the recall or not, can visit the Company website and fill in the chassis number (MA3 followed by 14-digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention. The current recall is likely to affect the exported models as well, which include markets like South Africa and Tanzania.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that the company has issued a recall for the Super Carry. Early this year in October, Maruti Suzuki had recalled 640 units of the mini-truck in India to inspect for a possible defect in the fuel pump assembly. The previous units were manufactured between 20th Jan 2018 till 14th July 2018.

