584 bhp Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Revealed; Its Most Powerful Road Car Ever

Jaguar's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) builds absolute manic beasts for the manufacturer, and this time the crew has worked on the XE sedan. The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is the company's smallest offering converted into its most powerful road going car ever with 584 bhp of power and 700 Nm of peak torque from the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine. Mind you, this is the same motor that also powers the F-Type, and the Land Rover Range Rover cars in the JLR model range.

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 follows the success of the F-Type Project 7 by the SVO that was introduced in 2014. The XE SV Project is completely hand built with only 300 units to be ever produced globally and packs in supercar like performance. The four-door sedan will be exclusively built at the SVO Technical Center in Coventry, England.

The Project 8 will be assembled by hand at Jaguar SVO Technical Center in England

Completely inclined towards performance, the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 gets a host of modifications including carbon fibre bumpers with enhanced cooling ducts, vented carbon fibre hood, additional bodywork, rear diffuser and adjustable rear aerodynamic wing. In addition, the XE SV Project 8 gets stiffer springs and manually adjustable Continuously Variable Shock Absorbers on the double wishbone front and Integral rear link suspension setup.

The XE SV Project 8 is the fastest accelerating Jaguar yet

The Jaguar XE Project 8 also debuts a new Carbon Ceramic Braking system, which uses a Formula 1-style silicon nitride ceramic wheel bearings, and incorporates a rear Electronic Active Differential (EAD) with oil cooler.

Inside, the performance theme continues with Gloss Carbon Fibre trim, Alcantara leather on the steering wheel, instrument and door panels, and performance seats. Jaguar also plans to retail carbon fibre seats as optional, while certain markets will also get the option of two seat or four seat options. There will be a track pack as well on the car that includes carbon fibre racing seats with four-point harness. In addition, owners will have a plethora of customisation options.

The Project 8 will come with optional carbon fibre racing seats

As Jaguar most powerful road going car, the XE SV Project 8 gets special upgrades including a Titanium Variable Active Exhaust along with a standard All Wheel Drive (AWD) system. The 8-speed quickshift transmission allows you to put those horses on tarmac superbly fast with the XE Project 8 capable of hitting 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds. The top speed is rated at 320 kmph.

The XE SV Project 8 will also get a dedicated Track Car mode that sharpens throttle

" SVO's raison d'etre is to produce halo vehicles that push the boundaries in terms of luxury, performance and all-terrain capability. Project 8 is a great example of what happens when enthusiastic designers, engineers and manufacturing specialists are given the opportunity to create an extreme performance sports car without compromise," said John Edwards, Jaguar Land Rover Special Operations Managing Director. "Project 8 will be assembled by hand in the new SVO Technical Center, and we're confident that our enthusiastic and demanding clients will love driving Project 8 as much we do!"

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 will be showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Jagua XE SV Project 8 will make its world debut on the famous Goodwood Hill on 30th June 2017 during the Goodwood Festival of Speed. While the performance sedan is desirable, it will be produced only in the left-hand drive version, and thus won't be making it to India.