50,000th Tata Nexon Rolled Out From The Ranjangoan Facility

The Tata Nexon has been a blockbuster offering from the automaker in terms of sales, and was also awarded a 4 star score in the Global NCAP crash test results.

Mohan Savarkar, VP, Product Line Head and Rajesh Khatri - VP Operations, Tata Motors with the Nexon

The Tata Nexon has turned out to be a brisk seller for the automaker and the subcompact SUV has now achieved a new milestone. Tata Motors rolled out the 50,000th Nexon subcompact SUV from its Ranjangaon facility near Pune. The car was introduced in September last year and has managed to achieve the production figure in just 11 months. More recently, the SUV was also awarded a four star score in the Global NCAP crash test results, making it the safest subcompact SUV on sale in the country.

Also Read: Tata Motors Awarded 4 Star Global NCAP Rating

The Tata Nexon has been a popular seller right from the start. The automaker rolled out the 10,000th model in November 2018, and the company achieved the 25,000 production milestone in February this year. The 50,000th figure comes six months after. The Nexon averages about 4000 units every month and is currently the second most selling model in Tata's line-up after the Tiago.

tata nexon 650

(The Tata Nexon has received a 50:50 sales ratio for petrol and diesel versions)

The Tata Nexon has been appreciated for its powerful engines and feature rich cabin. The SUV comes with LED daytime running lights, projector lens headlamps, alloy wheels, height adjustable driver's seat and height adjustable seatbelts. The subcompact SUV is equipped with the floating touchscreen infotainment system that supports voice command, reverse camera, Android Auto and now Apple CarPlay as well.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Petrol-Diesel Sales At 50-50, Says Mayank Pareek

0 Comments

Power on the Tata Nexon comes from both petrol and diesel engine options with both the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel belting out 108 bhp. The car comes with the 6-speed manual transmission and the option of an AMT unit. More recently, Tata Motors - President, Mayank Pareek said that the company registered 50-50 sales for both the engine options, showcasing the market's shift towards petrol engines once again. Prices for the Nexon start at ₹ 6.15 lakh, going up to ₹ 10.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the range topping diesel trim.

