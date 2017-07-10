5 Strangest Driving Laws Across The World

Traffic laws are different across the world and in the larger scheme of things do remain the same for almost all countries. The fundamental laws remain the same - observe lane discipline, drive at the prescribed speed limit, avoid using your cell phone, do not drive under the influence of a substance and many more. The major idea is to make the roads safer for everybody and that's most welcome. However, there comes a time when you look at certain traffic laws around the world and wonder, what had happened for the country to mandate something like this in the first place. As bizarre as they get, here are five traffic laws that will certainly make your next road trip a lot more interesting.

1. Botswana

Don't let an animal block your vision while riding in Botswana

The Road Traffic Act of Botswana states that "no animal shall be carried on a motor cycle in such a way as to obstruct the driver's view or prevent his exercising complete control over such motor cycle". If caught doing so, drivers could face large fines or six to 24 months in prison. While that may seem obvious, something did go wrong and the Botswana had to pass a law for the same. Now, Botswana has an emerging economy and larger part of its transportation system includes motorcycles. So, it's now exactly uncommon for bikers to load up cattle, luggage and even appliances on a bike and ferry from point A to B. Well, we are sure the story behind this law must've been an interesting one.

2. Russia

No dirty cars in Russia

Known for the Kremlin and of course its President, Russia has a strange law to its credit, but makes sense as well. As per the law dirty cars in Russia can face driving fines of up to 25 Pounds (around ₹ 2000), especially if the license plate is hidden under the muck. The law came into effect after city officials enacted the 'clean car month' in 2016. This law was created to encourage citizens of Moscow to wash their vehicles after the long winters in Russia. The many months of snow in Russia meant cars were filthy by the time spring arrived and that put a bad name for the city.

3. New South Wales, Australia

Don't splash muck on passengers waiting for a bus

No one likes to be splashed with mud during the monsoon, especially when waiting for the bus. Well, in New South Wales, Australia, they take this a lot more seriously and have a traffic law against it as well. According to Regulation 291-3, drivers must take care to not splash mud on any person, when they are waiting for a bus. The rule makes no mention if it is all right to splash mud on pedestrians. No that you should be doing that either. However, if caught breaking this law, the driver will be can be charged with a maximum penalty of 20 units on his license or a massive find of 1255 Pounds (around ₹ 1 lakh).

4. Italy

Snow chains or tyres are mandatory during winters

Italy is known for its pristine beaches in the summers, while the winters comprise snow capped mountains of the Alps. However, if the latter is what you want to enjoy, make sure to drive with snow chains or winter tyres on your car between the period of November and April. Not doing so will attract a minimum fine of 41 Euros to a maximum of 148 Euros in towns, and 84 Euros to 335 Euros on the motorway. In addition, the law can deduct 3 points from the driver's license.

5. UK

Don't honk in a residential area after 11.30 pm in the UK

Lastly, in the UK, it is illegal to honk your car horn in residential areas between 11.30 pm and 7.00 am. Well, the UK citizens love their sleep as much as you do, and honking without any legitimate reason can cost you a fine of up to 100 Pounds (around ₹ 8000). However, if another road user poses a danger, you can, of course honk out of necessity. So, don't forget to lower your volume when entering a residential area in the UK.

