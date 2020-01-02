5 Motorcycles We Can't Wait To Ride In 2020

These are the motorcycles that have got us really excited. We can't wait to ride these bikes

Year after year, India is privy to the launch of some drool-worthy motorcycles. 2019 was no different and 2020 promises to be as exciting as ever! This year, there are some big launches confirmed across segments, ranging from entry level premium bikes to big, burly adventure bikes and everything in between. This list of motorcycles talks about confirmed motorcycle launches, which we are waiting with bated breath to ride. So here goes!

Jawa Perak

(Bookings for the Jawa Perak have already began)

It is a beautiful looking motorcycle, it comes from the house of Jawa and it has already created quite the buzz in India. The Jawa Perak has a lovely bobber design, replete with the single seat and the hard-tail look. It is priced at ₹ 1.94 lakh and has a 334 cc single-cylinder engine which pumps out 30 bhp and peak torque of 31 Nm. Why are we excited? Riding the Jawa and the Jawa 42 left us wanting for more and with the Perak making more power and torque, weexpect it to be more engaging to ride. And did we say it is quite a good looking motorcycle?

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 & Vitpilen 250

(The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is a modern cafe racer with a hunkered down handlebar for a more aggressive riding position)

We have seen the Husqvarna 250s up close at the 2019 India Bike Week and we fell for them hook, line and sinker! Both the Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 are well-engineered, look really good and knowing the performance of the KTM 250, we expect these two motorcycles to be a hoot to ride! Both the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 borrow the basic design from the 401 siblings offered in international markets. Both bikes feature a neo-retro design with the Svartpilen (Swedish for 'Black Arrow') 250 featuring a more upright stance and a slightly urban Scrambler-ish design language, complete with dual-sport tyres and a sump guard. The Vitpilen (Swedish for 'White Arrow') 250 has a more cafe racer-type design although the design is quite modern and avant-garde, with the handlebar hunkered down low for an aggressive and sporty cafe racer stance. Both 250s are based on the KTM 250 Duke, with the same 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which makes maximum power of 30 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

KTM 390 Adventure

(The KTM 390 Adventure gets more suspension travel and ground clearance)

After making us wait for over 2 years, and finally showcasing it at the 2019 India Bike Week, we simply cannot wait to hit some trails on the KTM 390 Adventure and see what it is capable of. With the same engine from the manic KTM 390 Duke, pumping out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, we know for sure that its performance will be mental. But with an off-road - touring focus, longer suspension, will it be as exciting? Could it tear up the trails? Is it hard-core like its road-going sibling? We cannot wait to get on the saddle and take the KTM 390 Adventure for a spin and see for ourselves whether the 390 Adventure has the raw, carnal appeal of the 390 Duke?

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

(2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin)

Woot! The 2020 Honda Africa Twin gets a bigger engine, looks slimmer and sharper and comes with a bunch of rider assist electronics as well. The big difference in the 2020 Honda Africa Twin range is the new, and bigger engine, with a displacement bump to 1,084 cc, with 7 per cent more torque and 6 per cent more peak power. The parallel-twin motor has a compression ratio of 10.1:1 and puts out 101 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. Why are we excited? Because it has the ability to shake up the middleweight adventure motorcycle segment in India! But it will face stiff competition from the new-generation Triumph Tiger 900, which is scheduled for a 2020 India launch as well. The Honda Africa Twin was always a formidable middleweight ADV and with the updates, it becomes even better!

Triumph Rocket 3

(The Triumph Rocket 3 R is a hulking piece of motorcycle machinery)

Triumph Motorcycles India had launched the Triumph Rocket 3 in India at a price of ₹ 18 lakh about a month ago. It is a fiendish brute! It is a hulking piece of motorcycle machinery and after having seen it, again, at 2019 India Bike Week, we can't imagine any other motorcycle having that kind of aura and road presence that the Rocket 3 can garner! With a 2,500 cc in-line three-cylinder engine pumping out a mahoosive 165 horses at 6,000 rpm and an earth-shattering 221 Nm of peak torque coming in at just 4,000 rpm, we really are dying to experience the Rocket 3's performance first hand. Additionally, the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 is equipped with a host of electronics including four riding modes, traction control, cornering ABS, hill-hold control and more. It also comes with Bluetooth enabled TFT dash which means it is loaded to the gills with features too!

