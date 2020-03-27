5 Motorcycle Launches Delayed Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced several manufacturers to put the launch of new two-wheelers on hold. While the Bajaj Dominar 250 was the last major motorcycle launch, our plans to ride the new offering had to be postponed in the wake of the pandemic. Things of gotten bad to worse since and the country has been put on a nationwide lockdown that has thwarted any launches for the next few weeks. So, here's a list of all the motorcycle launches that have been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Hero Xtreme 160R was unveiled last month with sales set to begin from March this year

Hero Xtreme 160R

The Hero Xtreme 160R was unveiled at Hero World 2020 last month and was scheduled to be launched in March this year. However, the launch of the all-new motorcycle has been indefinitely delayed. The Xtreme 160R is the manufacturer's first offering in the 160 cc premium commuter segment and comes with an all-new frame, LCD instrument console, LED lighting, engine kill switch, hazard lights and more. Power comes from the newly developed 160 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected motor that develops 15 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Hero Xtreme 160R is expected to be competitively priced between ₹ 90,000-95,000 (ex-showroom) and will take on the Suzuki Gixxer 155, Honda CB Hornet 160R, Bajaj Pulsar 160NS, and the likes.

The new Triumph Street Triple RS was originally scheduled for launch on March 25, 2020

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS

Triumph Motorcycles had originally planned to launch the 2020 Street Triple RS launched on March 25, 2020. However, the motorcycle launch has been delayed indefinitely in the wake of the pandemic. Interestingly, the new Triumph Street Triple RS launch was supposed to be a virtual event on Twitter, but the plan was called off altogether after several cities across the country were placed under lockdown. The new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS gets comprehensive upgrades including the BS6/Euro5 compliant 765 cc three-cylinder engine that now develops 9 per cent more power at 121 bhp and 79 Nm of peak torque. The bike offers a meatier mid-range performance and a wider power band, while there are a number of new cycle parts too.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is likely to come with minimal aesthetic changes and an updated motor

Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6

The BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 is scheduled to go on sale in India next month but the same could be postponed given the 21-day lockdown pan India. This will be the first BS6 compliant offering from Benelli India and will get an updated 374 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that meets the new emission norms. It's too early to comment on what changes the bike will sport, the but expect to see identical power figures as the current version at 20.7 bhp and 29 Nm of peak torque, while the design language will remain a modern-classic. While we do not expect a full-fledged launch, Benelli India could announce prices with deliveries likely to begin in the second half of the year.

The new Triumph Tiger 900 is leaner and meaner than the Tiger 800 while packing more power and tech

2020 Triumph Tiger 900

Another Triumph motorcycle launch affected by COVID-19 will be the Tiger 900. The all-new adventure tourer was slated to go on sale in India in April this year but the launch is likely to be pushed by a few weeks owing to the lockdown. Once things normalise, the company is likely to kick-start operations with the launch of the Street Triple RS followed by the new Tiger. The Triumph Tiger range is the brand's most successful offerings in India, along with the Bonneville series, and gets a comprehensive set of upgrades including a bigger engine, more tech, and a leaner and meaner looking design.

Royal Enfield is expected to introduce an all-new motorcycle based on the new J1D platform

Royal Enfield J1D Motorcycle

carandbike exclusively told you earlier this month that Royal Enfield will launch an all-new motorcycle by the end of April 2020. However, it now seems that the launch could be delayed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Not a lot is known about the new offering, but the upcoming bike will be based on the new J1D platform that has been developed for a new line-up of motorcycles. Speculations suggest everything from the Meteor 350 (Thunderbird replacement) to a 250 cc Himalayan, or a completely new model altogether positioned as an entry-level offering. We will have to wait a while to figure out what this motorcycle turns out to be.

Deliveries for the Jawa Perak were scheduled to begin from April 2, 2020

Special Mention: Jawa Perak

Although the Jawa Perak was officially launched in November last year, the motorcycle was scheduled to begin deliveries from April 2, 2020, onwards. However, with the lockdown in India and the coronavirus restricting the supply of components from China, Classic Legends announced that the deliveries of the Bobber-styled motorcycle will be delayed. The delay will also extend to the Jawa and Forty Two in the company's line-up. The Perak is the first factory-built Bobber bike that is powered by a 334 cc single-cylinder motor tuned for 30 bhp and 31 Nm of peak torque. The engine is already BS6 compliant and the Perak is priced at ₹ 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

