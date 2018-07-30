€5 Million Bugatti Divo Hypercar Teased Again

After teasing the name for its all new hypercar called the 'Divo', Bugatti has put out yet another teaser. The new teaser doesn't really showcase much of the car but it does showcase a new set of absolutely bonkers tail lamps that have been made from a series of LEDs or OLEDs placed in what appears to be a very random sequence. The teaser also showcases the car starting up and driving away showcasing a very aggressive and rather loud exhaust note, which is very unlike the likes of the Veyron and the Chiron. The new 'Divo' will be launched in August at 'The Quail - A Motorsports Gathering' as a part of the Monterey Car Week. The Monterey Car Week will also see the launch of the highly anticipated new BMW Z4 and the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

The new Bugatti Divo is a very limited edition hypercar and will be limited to just 40 cars each valued at about €5 Million each! The name 'Divo' is a tribute to legendary French racing driver Alberto Divo and is apt as this will be the most track focused modern Bugatti. The new car will be noticeably different from the Chiron and is not expected to use the Chiron nomenclature anywhere. Instead it is expected to be a totally separate model altogether, which explains the changes in the tail area (and tail lamps) between the Chiron and the Divo.

According to a statement by the Volkswagen Group owned hypercar maker, the Bugatti Chiron will be "nimble and will boast enormous downforce and g-forces" while getting a custom body design that will make it stand out from the crowd of million dollar hypercars that are available today. The car will be even more agile than the Chiron and more importantly, more agile that the recently showcased Chiron Sport. Bugatti has been very clear that this new hypercar has been 'Built for Corners', which means it could be slower than the likes of the Chiron in terms of outright top speed.

