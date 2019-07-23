40 Tata Ultra Electric Buses Delivered To The Jammu & Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation

Tata Motors has supplied 40 9 metre electric non-AC buses to the Jammu & Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation. Some of these buses are plying on the difficult terrains of the Jammu to Katra route and these electric buses will also ply along the valleys of Srinagar. 20 Buses in Jammu were inaugurated earlier this year and 20 more buses were flagged off at an event held recently.

The Ultra Electric buses which have been handed over to the Jammu & Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation are manufactured at Tata Motors Dharwad plant. These buses will have a traveling range of up to 150 km on a single charge. The buses run on lithium-ion batteries which have been placed on the rooftop to prevent breakdown due to waterlogging. The batteries are liquid cooled to maintain the temperature within an optimum range and ensure longer life along with better performance in tropical conditions.

The Ultra electric buses are powered by an Integrated Electric Motor Generator and is built on the existing platforms of Starbus and Ultra. With a max power of 329 bhp and continuous power of 194 bhp, the buses have a seating capacity of 31. The company says that the buses will help in achieving zero tailpipe emissions, will also help reduce fuel costs by 50 per cent and, there'll be 20 per cent better energy consumption and lower maintenance downtime as compared to diesel buses. As an industry first, there will be air suspension for both front and rear axles to make travel more comfortable for the commuters.

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President and Product Line Head - Passenger Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, "With growing environmental concerns, electric bus will be extremely vital for mass transit because it is not only energy efficient but also reduces overall cost per kms. The electric buses will play an integral role in reduction of pollution load in the congested areas of our metropolis. We are determined to develop alternate fuel technologies and create more energy efficient vehicles thereby supporting the government's efforts towards promoting electric vehicles in the country."

The electrical traction components have been sourced from internationally and the buses have been tested and validated by Tata Motors across states including Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam and Maharashtra to establish performance in diverse terrains.

