22 Kymco Enters India With 3 Model Launches

Kymco today announced setting up a manufacturing facility for 22Kymco in Bhiwadi, Haryana. Equipped with an annual production capacity of 200,000 units, this facility will manufacture the iFlow, the Like200 and the X-Town 300i ABS completely at the plant. In fact the company has launched all three scooters today and the iFlow comes priced at ₹ 90,000 while the Like 200 costs ₹ 1.30 lakh and the price for the X-Town 300i ABS is ₹ 2.30 lakh (all prices on-road Delhi). Kymco is aggressively expanding in the country with a phased expansion plan. The focus markets for phase one include New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad to start with. Over the next three years, the organisation aims to build a strong pan India dealership network with 300 touch points.

The 22Kymco iFlow comes with two batteries

While the iFlow is company's first electric scooter in the country while the Like 200 and the X-Town 300i are powered by petrol engines. The iFlow has 2 batteries and Kymco will setup up 14 Ionex charging facilities in NCR. The range per battery for the iFlow is around 30-40 km. So once your battery is low, you can go to your nearest ionex point and get a new battery. It works like a vending machine. The batteries will be on lease and are not included in the price of the e-scooter.

The 22Kymco Like200 is powered by a petrol engine

The 22Kymco Like200 is quite the retro looking scooter and is ideal for everyday commute and makes quite a statement on the road says the company. The 22Kymco X-Town 300i ABS is a maxi scooter has a sporty appearance and provides extra comfort for a superior riding experience, making it ideal for the long-haul rider. The storage space on the scooter can fit up to two full-face helmets.

Speaking about the India market, Allen Ko, Chairman - KYMCO, said, "Given the encouraging e-mobility environment here, we are certain that our unified mobility solution is sure to 'make it big in India'. Combining KYMCO's 55-year old legacy in the automotive world with 22Motors' expertise in the Indian market, 22KYMCO makes for a stronger team together. We look forward to an exciting journey that will shape India's e-mobility revolution."

The 22Kymco X-Town 300i ABS is a power-packed sports touring scooter

All products from the 22Kymco stable have been scientifically developed and designed for the Indian road conditions. In addition to this, Ionex is the company's most advanced smart energy solution network that is cloud-connected and consists of portable high-performance batteries which will power the 22Kymco scooters.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.