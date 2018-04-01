21 Pictures From The New York Auto Show 2018

These were the showstoppers at the New York Auto Show 2018

The Big Apple was in for an automotive treat over the past week as the New York Auto Show 2018 was underway. The annual show was yet another example of the SUV dominance globally but don't think we are complaining one bit. With some stunning launches and concepts alike, the NY Auto Show had some interesting displays relevant to the US of course, but are also relevant to the Indian market as well like the new generation Toyota Corolla hatchback or the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, both of which will find their way to our market in the future. Then, there were the American specific offerings from brands like Lincoln and Cadillac that grabbed a lot of attention. The NY Auto Show also the the World Car Awards being announced with some well deserved cars taking the trophies home. Here's a look at the New York Auto Show 2018 in these 21 images.

Jaguar F-Pace SVR

(The Jaguar F-Pace SVR looks sharp and performs fast too with 542 bhp and 680 Nm of torque)

New Generation Toyota RAV4

(The new gen Toyota RAV4 looks bolder and is bigger too, and would be apt for the Indian market as well)

New Gen Audi RS5

(The 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback is the more practical alternative to its Coupe sibling with 444 bhp from its V6 engine)

Genesis Essentia Concept Electric Roadster

(The Genesis Essentia Concept brings retro-cool design to the front with electric motors under the hood)

Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak Pickup

(As American as it gets, the Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak Pickup Concept unveiled at NY Auto Show)

Lexus LC500

(Lexus took 15 years to develop the blue paint scheme on this LC500)

(The Lexus LC500 just looks stunning and can be ordered in India as well)

Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle

(Hyundai showcased the production version of the Nexo Fuel Cell vehicle complete with the futuristic interior)

Nissan Altima

(The 2019 Nissan Altima debuted at the NY Auto Show. India got the older gen version with the Teana badge)

2019 Honda Accord Hybrid

(The 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid at the NY Auto Show, we do hope to see it India as well)

Genesis G70

(From Hyundai's premium arm - the Genesis G70 is a Kia Stinger clone and a rival to the BMW 3 Series)

New Gen BMW M5

(All colourful, the new gen BMW M5 was crowned World Performance Car 2018 at the NY Auto Show)

Classic MINI Electric

(The Classic Mini Electric is a one-off but superbly restored and gets an electric powertrain)

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Facelift

(Wearing the new face, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet facelift makes an appearance at NY, will come to India)

Nissan Kicks SUV

(Nissan's answer to the Ford EcoSport, the Kicks subcompact SUV would be so apt for India)

Hyundai Tucson Facelift

(With styling updates and more features, the 2019 Hyundai Tucson debuted at NY and will come to India too)

Toyota Corolla Hatchback

(Debuting in New York, the sedan version is the one that will make its way to India)

Range Rover Velar

(The Range Rover Velar took honours for World Design of the year)

Cadillac CT6 V-Sport

(Very stately and sporty, the all-American Cadillac CT6 V-Sport debuting in New York)

Lincoln Aviator

(Not just a Ford underneath the skin, the Lincoln Aviator takes a new direction for the American automaker)

Volvo XC60

(And finally, the Volvo XC60 crowned 'World Car of the Year' at the New York Auto Show 2018)

