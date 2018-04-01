New Cars and Bikes in India

21 Pictures From The New York Auto Show 2018

The New York Auto Show 2018 was all about SUVs but with a dash of performance and certainly with some India relevant models as well.

View Photos
These were the showstoppers at the New York Auto Show 2018
New York Auto Show

The Big Apple was in for an automotive treat over the past week as the New York Auto Show 2018 was underway. The annual show was yet another example of the SUV dominance globally but don't think we are complaining one bit. With some stunning launches and concepts alike, the NY Auto Show had some interesting displays relevant to the US of course, but are also relevant to the Indian market as well like the new generation Toyota Corolla hatchback or the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, both of which will find their way to our market in the future. Then, there were the American specific offerings from brands like Lincoln and Cadillac that grabbed a lot of attention. The NY Auto Show also the the World Car Awards being announced with some well deserved cars taking the trophies home. Here's a look at the New York Auto Show 2018 in these 21 images.

Jaguar F-Pace SVR

jaguar f pace svr revealed

(The Jaguar F-Pace SVR looks sharp and performs fast too with 542 bhp and 680 Nm of torque)

New Generation Toyota RAV4

2019 toyota rav4

(The new gen Toyota RAV4 looks bolder and is bigger too, and would be apt for the Indian market as well)

New Gen Audi RS5

2019 audi rs5 sportback

(The 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback is the more practical alternative to its Coupe sibling with 444 bhp from its V6 engine)

Genesis Essentia Concept Electric Roadster

genesis essentia electric concept

(The Genesis Essentia Concept brings retro-cool design to the front with electric motors under the hood)

Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak Pickup

volkswagen atlas tanoak pickup concept

(As American as it gets, the Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak Pickup Concept unveiled at NY Auto Show)

Lexus LC500

lexus lc500

(Lexus took 15 years to develop the blue paint scheme on this LC500)

lexus lc500

(The Lexus LC500 just looks stunning and can be ordered in India as well)

Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle

hyundai nexo fuel cell vehicle

(Hyundai showcased the production version of the Nexo Fuel Cell vehicle complete with the futuristic interior)

Nissan Altima

2019 nissan altima

(The 2019 Nissan Altima debuted at the NY Auto Show. India got the older gen version with the Teana badge)

2019 Honda Accord Hybrid

2019 honda accord hybrid

(The 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid at the NY Auto Show, we do hope to see it India as well)

Genesis G70

genesis g70

(From Hyundai's premium arm - the Genesis G70 is a Kia Stinger clone and a rival to the BMW 3 Series)

New Gen BMW M5

new gen bmw m5

(All colourful, the new gen BMW M5 was crowned World Performance Car 2018 at the NY Auto Show)

Classic MINI Electric

classic mini electric

(The Classic Mini Electric is a one-off but superbly restored and gets an electric powertrain)

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Facelift

mercedes benz c class cabriolet facelift

(Wearing the new face, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet facelift makes an appearance at NY, will come to India)

Nissan Kicks SUV

nissan kicks

(Nissan's answer to the Ford EcoSport, the Kicks subcompact SUV would be so apt for India)

Hyundai Tucson Facelift

2019 hyundai tucson

(With styling updates and more features, the 2019 Hyundai Tucson debuted at NY and will come to India too)

Toyota Corolla Hatchback

2019 toyota corolla hatchback

(Debuting in New York, the sedan version is the one that will make its way to India)

Range Rover Velar

range rover velar

(The Range Rover Velar took honours for World Design of the year)

Cadillac CT6 V-Sport

cadillac ct6 v sport

(Very stately and sporty, the all-American Cadillac CT6 V-Sport debuting in New York)

Lincoln Aviator

lincoln aviator

(Not just a Ford underneath the skin, the Lincoln Aviator takes a new direction for the American automaker)

Volvo XC60

volvo xc60

(And finally, the Volvo XC60 crowned 'World Car of the Year' at the New York Auto Show 2018)

 

 

 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :

Latest News

Comments (0)

Latest Cars

BUY USED CAR

Jaguar models

Jaguar XF
Jaguar XF
₹ 54.33 - 69.27 Lakh *
Jaguar XJ
Jaguar XJ
₹ 1.18 - 1.25 Crore *
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
₹ 70.17 Lakh *
Jaguar XE
Jaguar XE
₹ 41.93 - 52.29 Lakh *
View More
x
Select your City
or select from popular cities