New Cars and Bikes in India

2022 Ford Ecosport Spotted For The First Time

The next-generation Ford Ecosport has been spotted testing near Ford's European headquarters in Cologne and the new model looks nothing like the current model.

View Photos
The 2022 Ford Ecosport looks like a baby Porsche Macan in silhouette.

Highlights

  • The 2022 Ford Ecosport is has a completely different silhouette.
  • The new Ford Ecosport looks sharper and wider than the current model.
  • The sloping roofline makes it look more like a crossover.

A new set of spy pictures surfaced online have revealed the 2022 Ford Ecosport which was being tested near Ford's European headquarters in Cologne. The all-new Ford Ecosport in silhouette looks nothing like the existing model which is on sale in our market as Ford has done away with the squared SUV looks and has given it more of a crossover appeal. If anything to mention, the next-generation Ford Ecosport looks like a baby Porsche Macan with a wider grille, swept back headlamps housing and a sloping roofline. Though, people would also argue for the design to be inspired by the Ford Focus hatchback.

p6hmamrFord has done away with the squared silhouette of the Ecosport.

The test mule has been spotted wearing heavy camouflage atop which are huge concealing panels so we cannot speak precisely about the design elements. However, there are certain design cues which are quite apparent. For starters, the bonnet appears to be even more muscular with pronounced muscular character lines and even the wheel arches have gained more muscle. Moreover, the window line rises towards the end and the character line on the side looks even sharper which gives the flanks a subtle concave sort of profile. Moving to the rear, the missing spare wheel is the first thing we'll notice and that's welcoming now as the Ford Ecosport in our market has had the same rear end for the last six years. That said, the rear profile of the new Ford Ecosport itself looks a lot more happening and contemporary than the current model with a tapering rear windscreen and shorter boot lid with sharp profiling beneath which is the tall rear bumper. Altogether, the 2022 Ecosport looks wider from the rear in the pictures.

Ford EcoSport

8.79 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ford EcoSport

74brabn8The next-generation Ford Ecosport looks wider and much sharper from the rear.

At present, we don't have any idea about the engines Ford will consider for our market but we expect the latest 1.5-litre dragon petrol engine to make its way into the 2022 Ford Ecosport in its BS6 avatar. There is also a possibility that Ford may source a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine from Mahindra following their alliance as Mahindra will be preparing the 1.5-litre motor to comply with the upcoming emission norms.

0 Comments

Image Source
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ford EcoSport with Immediate Rivals

Ford EcoSport
Ford
EcoSport
Honda WR-V
Honda
WR-V
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra
NuvoSport
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki
Vitara Brezza
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra
TUV300
Tata Nexon
Tata
Nexon
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
Maruti Suzuki
Gypsy
TAGS :
Ford ecosport New Ford EcoSport Next-Generation Ford EcoSport 2020 Ford EcoSport Spy Shots Ford EcoSport Exterior auto-model-ecosport 2022 Ford EcoSport

Latest News

2022 Ford Ecosport Spotted For The First Time
2022 Ford Ecosport Spotted For The First Time
Dakar Rally 2019: Oriol Mena Breaks Into Top 10 In Stage 8; Aravind KP Climbs To 39th Overall
Dakar Rally 2019: Oriol Mena Breaks Into Top 10 In Stage 8; Aravind KP Climbs To 39th Overall
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Details Revealed
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Details Revealed
Japan Court Denies Carlos Ghosn's Latest Bail Request
Japan Court Denies Carlos Ghosn's Latest Bail Request
Honda CB300R: All You Need To Know
Honda CB300R: All You Need To Know
Honda Amaze Sales Cross 63,000 Mark In India
Honda Amaze Sales Cross 63,000 Mark In India
2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 23.99 Lakh
2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 23.99 Lakh
2019 Detroit Auto Show: 2020 Volkswagen Passat Showcased
2019 Detroit Auto Show: 2020 Volkswagen Passat Showcased
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Volkswagen India To Challenge NGT Recommended Fine On Emission Scandal
Volkswagen India To Challenge NGT Recommended Fine On Emission Scandal
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 10.49 Lakh
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 10.49 Lakh
SIAM Expects Budget Council To Cut Tax Rates On CKD Components In The Upcoming Budget Session
SIAM Expects Budget Council To Cut Tax Rates On CKD Components In The Upcoming Budget Session
2019 Honda CB300R Confirmed For India
2019 Honda CB300R Confirmed For India
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: All You Need To Know
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: All You Need To Know

Popular Cars

8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Ford EcoSport Alternatives

Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 8.75 - 11.23 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 8.73 - 12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 9.13 - 12.76 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 6.99 - 12.48 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
₹ 6.2 - 7.19 Lakh *
View More
Explore EcoSport
×
Explore Now
x
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
CES 2019: Shoei Unveils Smart Helmet With Head-Up Display
CES 2019: Shoei Unveils Smart Helmet With Head-Up Display
Honda CB300R: All You Need To Know
Honda CB300R: All You Need To Know
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities