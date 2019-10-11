2021 Toyota Mirai Breaks Cover; Offers 30 Per cent More Range

The 2021 Toyota Mirai's new platform allows it to be lower, longer, and wider than its predecessor

In 2015, Toyota revealed its first production hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle, the Mirai, and it was on sale for customers in North America. But now, the company has revealed the second generation of the Mirai, which gets cutting-edge design and looks like a premium sedan now. The coupe-inspired design, brings out a different aspect of the Mirai and the company promises that it comes with improved passenger room and comfort.

The second-generation Mirai is built on a rear-wheel drive platform, a major departure from the original front-wheel drive version in terms of design. The new platform allows for a highly rigid body that is lower, longer, and wider, with its bolder stance accentuated by available 20-inch alloy wheels. The design is more aerodynamic, yet also emotionally evocative without being aggressive. Accentuating the new Mirai's smoother, more sculptural form is a brand-new blue color never before featured on a Toyota which.

The new Mirai's interior matches the exterior, as its clean and modern layout infused with a hint of futurism adds to the appeal of the car. Toyota even claims that the cabin is now even quieter. Inside, the Mirai gets an 8-inch digital combination meter as standard and it's available with a digital rearview mirror that displays images from a rear camera. The standard Toyota Premium Multimedia system, which uses a 12.3-inch high-resolution TFT touchscreen, includes navigation and a 14-speaker JBL sound system.

Yoshikazu Tanaka, Chief Engineer of the Mirai said, "We have pursued making a car that customers feel like driving all the time, a car that has emotional and attractive design appeal, as well as dynamic and responsive driving performance that can bring a smile to the faces of drivers."

With the new generation Mirai, Toyota has managed to increase the range by 30 per cent with an improvement in fuel cell system performance and increased hydrogen storage capacity.

At its core, the Mirai is an electric vehicle, but it never needs to be plugged in to recharge. An FCEV generates its own electricity onboard from hydrogen & oxygen, with water as the only tailpipe emission. A fill-up takes just about five minutes at an SAE-conforming hydrogen fueling station in California or Hawaii (with stations also planned for the Northeast and other areas). Toyota is working to develop a line of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and includes FCEVs in its electrification roadmap. Toyota projects that fuel cell electric technology will one day be as common as the company's hybrid electric technology.

