2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Breaks Cover

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 2021 GLE Coupe and the car will be built in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The new GLE Coupe is longer, wider and has grown in terms of wheelbase too. The new GLE Coupe is 4939 mm long and 2010 mm wide (39 mm longer and 7 mm wider than its predecessor). The wheelbase has grown by 20 mm compared with the predecessor but remains 60 mm shorter than that of the GLE. The front sees the diamond radiator grille being replaced with the single horizontal louvre. The openings in the louvre, high-gloss chrome-plated underguard in the front apron all bring out a premium image. With the AMG Line the grille widens downwards in an A shape, and the pins in the diamond radiator grille are portrayed in chrome. The flatter-angled windscreen makes the car look more dynamic and the rear-sloping roof line makes it look elegant.

Move to the rear of the new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and you can see that beneath the C-pillar there's a broad muscle which protrudes from the surface of the vehicle side, starting in the rear side door and encompassing the rear lamps. The tail lamps are slim and elongated and look good too.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe gets new slim and elongated taillamps that really add a fresh look to the car

The cabin is similar to other premium SUV models from the company's line-up. The cockpit sees two 12.3-inch screens, one forms the instrument panel while the other acts as the infotainment system. the strikingly shaped instrument panel, horizontally divided by a trim element tier, and seamlessly flowing into the door trim, appear familiar. The upper surface is covered in Artico man-made leather upholstery as standard in the GLE Coupe. The 2021 GLE Coupe gets 655 litres of boot space which can be increased to 1790 litres with the rear seats down.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe gets two 12.3-inch screens, one forms the instrument panel while the other acts as the infotainment system

Under the hood of the GLE Coupe 350d is a OM 656, 6 cylinder engine which churns out 268 bhp and 600 Nm of torque. There's also a 400d 4Matic which puts out 326 bhp and 700 Nm. Because all variants of the new GLE Coupe; have a transfer case with an electronically controlled multiplate clutch as standard behind the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. This allows a variable transfer of drive torque from 0-100 percent between the axles. During cornering it can influence the yaw torque in a targeted manner towards over- and understeering of the vehicle and together with the shorter wheelbase it increases the agility of the new GLE Coupe. The AMG gets a 3-litre six-cylinder engine putting out 425 bhp and it comes with 48-volt technology, fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all- wheel drive, AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe now comes with a steel suspension chassis with sportier and tauter tuning

As standard the new GLE Coupe is given the steel suspension chassis with sportier and tauter tuning. Compared with the preceding generation it benefits from firmer attachment points and improved geometry and offers even more precise wheel location and better shielding from vibrations caused by unevenness in the road surface. The enhanced air suspension system AIRMATIC is available with sporty tuning as an option. Its adaptive adjustable damping uses highly complex sensor systems and algorithms to adapt the damping characteristics to the road condition and driving situation in real time. Irrespective of the load the air suspension also keeps the vehicle at the same level and can also adjust the ground clearance - automatically or at the press of a button depending on the driving speed and situation.

