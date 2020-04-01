2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spotted Testing

Mercedes-Benz is upgrading its sedan line-up and after the S-Class and E-Class Facelift, it's the next-generation C-Class that's been spotted testing. Covered heavily in camouflage, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class looks slightly bigger than the outgoing model with larger overhangs and a longer wheelbase. The headlights look angular as well while the taillights look sleeker. The exposed roof reveals a white body colour option and a nice big sunroof as well, along with silver multi-spoke alloy wheels, matching silver door handles, and sleek ORVMs.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has grown in size.

Like the existing model, we expect the next-gen C-Class to also come in multiple body types. It will be underpinned by the Modular Rear Architecture (MRA), and is expected to get an All-Terrain rugged wagon as well which in global markets will rival the likes of the Audi A4 Allroad. Under the hood we expect petrol and diesel four-cylinder engines, while flagship AMG C63 will get a downsized four-cylinder hybrid engine that will put out close to 500 bhp.

The taillights look sleeker compared to those on the current-generation model.

We do not get to see the cabin of the car in these images, but we expect the W206 (Codename for 2021 C-Class) get an all-new dashboard and infotainment screen with the new MBUX system. It will be integrated into the center console and likely will have a larger size. An advanced autonomous driving system is also the cards thanks to an upgraded cruise control system. Also expect the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class to feature a remote based self-parking system.

