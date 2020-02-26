New Cars and Bikes in India

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Breaks Cover

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 gets the famed 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that develops 382 bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque, and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds.

The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 shares its engine with the A 45 and the CLA 45 AMG

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 is the newest hot offering from Affalterbach based on the GLA and has been revealed ahead of its debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month. The new GLA 45 is the third musketeer alongside the A 45 and the CLA 45 in the Mercedes-AMG A family and packs in the same M139 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 382 bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque, while paired with the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system.

Performance numbers are exciting on the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 with 0-100 kmph coming up in 4.3 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. To ensure maximum performance right from the start, the performance SUV gets a Race-Start mode that comes with partial ignition interruption when upshifting and automatic double-clutching when going down the gears.

The cabin is identical to the standard GLA but gets upgraded with Nappa leather, sports seats & aluminium pedals

Visually, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 is all beefed up over the stock model. The Panamericana grille takes the centre stage up front with LED headlights, while the fenders have been flared for a more butch appeal. The wheels have also been upgraded to larger 19-inch units with 21-inch alloy wheels as optional. At the rear, the SUV comes with a roof-mounted spoiler and a revised bumper with larger dual 3.2-inch exhaust pipes. In the cabin, the new GLA 45 AMG gets sports seats up front with larger bolsters for more support, while you also get AMG Performance seats as an option. The cabin also gets piano black trims and a Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The GLA 45 gets flared wheel arches, larger 19-inch alloy wheels and a roof spoiler

The hardware has also been upgraded on the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 over the standard GLA with a revised suspension geometry that reduces torque steer, and an aluminium wishbone that reduces the unsprung weight on the model. The suspension set-up has been further improved with adaptive dampers that come with three modes, while an aluminium plate has been added below the engine for more stiffness to the front.

The GLA 45 gets adaptive dampers and aluminium plate below the engine for added stiffness

With respect to braking, the new Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 gets 13.8-inch discs with four-piston calipers up front and 13-inch discs at the rear with a single-piston caliper. The German auto giant also offers the AMG Dynamic Plus Package with 14.2-inch discs and six-piston calipers. The GLA 45 is expected to arrive in India and could arrive by the end of this year, or by early next year.

