2021 Mercedes_AMG E63 Caught Testing With New Design Elements

The changes to its exterior and interior remain moderate with bits of new design elements, we expect the car to up the ante when it comes to performance.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 gets the Panamericana grille upfront.

Highlights

It's not the first time the new Mercedes-AMG E63 has been caught testing but the new set of spy pictures give away some interesting design changes. The most prominent of all is the panamericana grille that's eventually becoming a family design element on all AMG models. The mid-life facelift also brings new design changes on the E63 AMG like the new boomerang shaped LED DRLs and a revised bumper with wider air curtains. Updates on the rear are rather subtle and the only apparent change is the new tail lights.

The profile remains identical to its predecessor.

The profile of the new car remains almost identical to the current model, save for minor tweaks in the wheel arches which look tad exaggerated. Mercedes had started testing the facelifted model just a year after the current E63 was launched in India. While the changes to its exterior and interior remain moderate with bits of new design elements, we expect the car to up the ante when it comes to performance, though those details are yet to be revealed.

pa841ud

At the rear it gets new tail lamps and other subtle updates.

In India, Mercedes sells the top-spec E63 S variant which is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that churns out 603 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. The new car is expected to retain the same engine., Mercedes-AMG could launch the new model with improved electronics in a bid to make it more agile and performance oriented.

Image Source: Walko Art

