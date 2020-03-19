2021 Kia Sorento Details Out

The 2021 Kia Sorento is a huge departure over its predecessor and that not only applies to its looks, but also to what lies under the hood. The SUV has been completely overhauled and gets a new mild-hybrid powertrain called Smartstream. It is equipped with a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine which in turn is paired with a 44.2 kW electric motor that gets its juices from a 1.49 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack.

Also Read: Geneva Motor Show 2020: Kia Reveals New-Gen Sorento SUV

There will be three engines on offer in the Sorento in different markets.

The powertrain in combination puts out 225 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four-wheels. There is also am electrical device working in conjunction with the transmission which lets full power of the engine and motor to be channelized in parallel with minimal loss of energy. The 2.2-litre diesel engine used previously in the outgoing model belting out 195 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque, will also be available in some markets. The engine is mated to an eight-speed dual wet-clutch automatic transmission. However, we don't have any final word on the 2.5-litre, turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 273 bhp and 421 Nm of peak torque and is mated to the same eight-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta: Price Comparison With Rivals Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier

The cabin of the Sorento has been completely revamped as well.

As far as safety features are concerned, the upcoming Kia Sorento will get features like forward collision and avoidance assist, blind-spot view monitor, surround view monitor, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, adaptive cruise control with stop and-go-function among others. The 2021 Kia Sorento was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year and the new-gen model continues to carry forward the robust, tough-looking aesthetic of earlier generations of Sorento, but there's a greater degree of refinement and elegance which makes it more futuristic. You see sharper lines and uninterrupted surfaces, and it's more round-edged compared to its predecessor.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.