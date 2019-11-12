2021 Kia Optima Revealed For South Korea

After releasing a number of teasers, Kia Motors has revealed the all-new generation K5 sedan or the Optima for its home market - South Korea. The 2021 Kia Optima midsize shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Sonata but gets a radical new design language that will set the tone for future cars from the manufacturer. The sedan sports the imposing new 'Tiger Nose Evolution' design language that adds the wide, three-dimensional design which integrates the grille and headlamps more organically than the previous generation model. The grille's texture has been modelled after a shark skin, while the headlamps feature a 'heartbeat' signature LED daytime running lights.

The 2021 Kia Optima shares its underpinnings with the new generation Hyundai Sonata

At the rear, the KDM-spec 2021 Kia Optima gets wide taillights that extend end-to-end of the car's width and look particularly nice. The car also gets a sloping roofline that looks like liftback, along the lines of the Skoda Octavia, but continues to get a standard boot-lid. Kia says that the new Optima also comes with frameless windows, while the chrome accent on the side extends into the rear window in a unique touch.

The LED taillights stretch end-to-end and add a distinctive look to the 2021 Kia Optima

The new generation Kia Optima is also larger than its predecessor and is now longer by 50 mm at 4905 mm, wider by 25 mm at 1860 mm, while the height is now lower by 20 mm at 1445 mm. The wheelbase too is longer by 45 mm at 2850 mm. The car gets three alloy wheel options starting from 16-inch wheels on the lower variants, going up to 19-inch wheels on the range-topping version. The Kia K5 will also get multiple finishes including light or dark grey and glossy black.

The interior and engine options are yet to be revealed on the new Kia Optima

Kia is yet to drop the ball on the interior of the new Optima and the interior too is still under wraps. The car is scheduled to go on sale in South Korea by December and that's when we expect to get complete details on the model. Engine options are expected to include 1.6-litre turbo petrol and a naturally-aspirated 2.5-litre in-line four motor, both of which will be shared with the Sonata. It will be too early to say if the Kia Optima makes its way to India. With limited demand in the segment, the automaker could shy away from bringing the model altogether.

