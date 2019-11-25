2021 Jaguar F-Type Spotted Testing, Debut Expected In 2020

A slew of Jaguar cars are undergoing testing indicating that we could get to see quite a few updated models from the British carmaker in about a year's time. We have already seen the spy images of the F-Pace SUV and XJ sedan doing rounds of the Nurgburgring circuit and now the 2021 F-Type has been seen undergoing testing. Going by the spy shots, the new Jaguar F-Type is expected to get a good dose of styling updates, centred on its face and then some at the rear.

The profile of the 2021 Jaguar F-Type remains identical to its predecessor.

For starters, the face looks more butch now with blunt edges and character lines on the bonnet, though the bumper is well sculpted and sports a sharp front diffuser. The grille seems to have moved down a bit and looks tad wider than on the current model and fenders too look a bit more muscular. The updates at the rear are rather subtle with just the tail lamps being more angular. What's also apparent are the quad exhausts this test mule is housing which suggest that it might be the V8 model while the one that comes with the 2.0-litre Ingenium engine is likely to get a single trapezoidal exhaust.

At the rear, the styling updates are subtle and the test mule is sporting quad exhaust pipes.

The next-generation Jaguar F-Type is likely get a new 4.4-litre, Twin-Turbo V8 motor from BMW putting out 608 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque and the motor will replace the 5.0-litre unit in the current model. Yup! It's the same model that powers the mighty M5 as well. Expected to make its debut in 2020, the Jaguar F-Type is expected to go on sale in Europe later in the same year and we are expecting it to come to our shores in 2021.

Source: Motor1.Com

