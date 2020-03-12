New Cars and Bikes in India

2021 Hyundai Elantra Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

Hyundai has rolled out the teaser images of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra ahead of its global debut on March 18, 2020.

We expect the new Hyundai Elantra to be launched in India sometime in 2021

Highlights

  • The all-new Hyundai Elantra will be unveiled on March 18, 2020
  • The Elantra is Hyundai's global best-seller with 13.8 million units sold
  • It will get a range of petrol and diesel engines

Hyundai has rolled out a couple of teaser images of the all-new Hyundai Elantra ahead of its global debut on March 18, 2020. You would be surprised to know that the Elantra or 'Avante' in some makets, is Hyundai's global bestseller model and more than 13.8 million units of the car have been sold around the world since its debut in 1990. Hyundai says that the all-new Elantra is now lower, longer and wider than the current model and has a sporty four-door coupe like design. The car is also built on a new platform as well. The biggest draw is the new design language which Hyundai calls 'Parametric Dynamics' theme. What it means is that the new-generation Elantra has this edgy design and an aggressive look thanks to use of parametric shapes and textures. The new seventh generation Elantra will be the first Hyundai to employ this design and we could expect the 'Parametric Dynamics' design language to be employed in other cars as well. One of the highlights of the company's new design language is the fact that three lines meet at one point, which is something usually avoided in car designs.

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross 10,000 Mark

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

