2021 Hyundai Elantra Breaks Cover With More Tech And Hybrid Option

Hyundai has finally pulled the wraps off the 2021 Elantra sedan in the US, and the new-gen model now comes with more character, more tech and for the first time gets hybrid electric vehicle technology. The new-gen Hyundai Elantra certainly borrows its aggressive design and styling cues from the new Sonata that was unveiled last year and made it a bit more dramatic. In addition to new looks, the car also comes with a host of new and updated tech, including segment-first wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Production of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra starts in the fall of 2020 in Ulsan, Korea and at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, and sales begin in the Q4 2020.

Visually, the biggest highlight of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra, of course, is the new 3D cascading grille up front, flanked by a pair of sweptback LED headlamps that looks like horns and come with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The bumper too is all-new and comes with sharp sculpted ridges that further accentuate the imposing effect. The bonnet too comes with sharp character lines adding to the overall design.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra gets the 3D cascading grille up front, flanked by a pair of sweptback LED headlamps

We see that sharp, sculpted character lines on the profile as well, which now features a set of new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, sleeker ORVMs and that distinctive coupe-like roofline. As for the rear section, you might even say Hyundai has gone a bit overboard with the design, and it looks more like a concept car. The protruding tail section acts like a boot-lid spoiler, featuring the Hyundai logo up and the Elantra lettering below, split by an LED light strip that connects the two LED taillamps. The rear bumper too comes with a sharp design with glossy black treatment for the underbody cladding and exhaust tips.

2021 Hyundai Elantra gets new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and an aggressively designed rear section

The cabin too has been completely redesigned with a new minimalistic dashboard highlighted by horizontal lines that merge into the air-con vents, creating an expansive look. Furthermore, the car is loaded with tech and gets 8-inch touchscreen, with standard wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto - a first for the segment, right from the base model. The higher variants get a larger 10.3-inch touchscreen that pairs with an equally sized digital gauge cluster. Other features include a new multifunction steering wheel, and driver assistant systems like - lane-keep assist, and driver attention monitoring system. The car also gets automatic emergency braking and digital key technology, the rearview camera with dynamic guidelines and Smart Cruise Control (SCC). As optional features, the Hyundai Elantra also gets Blue Link connected car tech with three years of complimentary Blue Link services, Qi wireless charging, and Bose premium sound system with eight speakers.

2021 Hyundai Elantra gets wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto - a first for the segment as standard

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). The engine is tuned to make 147 bhp and 264 Nm of peak torque. The hybrid version on the other hand, which is being introduced in the Elantra for the first time, gets a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with a 32kW permanent-magnet electric motor, powered by a lithium-ion polymer battery. The hybrid powertrain churns out a combined 139 bhp and develops 179 Nm of peak torque, and is also mated to an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

