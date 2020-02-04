After unveiling its BS6 line-up in December last year, Yamaha Motor India has finally launched the BS6 compliant versions of the MT-15, Fascino 125 and the Ray-ZR. The 2020 Yamaha MT-15 BS6 is priced from ₹ 1.39 lakh for the black and blue shades, and ₹ 1.4 lakh for the new orange and white colour scheme. The Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 is an all-new offering replacing the 110 cc version and is priced at ₹ 66,730 for the drum brake version and ₹ 69,730 for the disc brake model. The Ray-ZR Street Rally 125 FI is priced at ₹ 70,730 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2020 Yamaha MT-16 BS6 is about ₹ 4000 more expensive than the BS4 model. For the premium, the street-fighter gets the new Ice Fluo Vermillion colour scheme white base paint and new graphics on top, and orange finished alloy wheels. The bike also gets a side-stand engine cut off switch, a radial tyre and a revised LED taillight. It continues to use a single-channel ABS unit, however. Power comes from the same 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine but the output is lower at 18.3 bhp and 14.1 Nm of peak torque, down from 19 bhp and 14.7 Nm of peak torque. The engine continues to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. At the unveiling, Yamaha had said that the company plans to sell about 40,000 units of the MT-15 this year. The company sold about 25,000 units in 2019.

The Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 BS6 replaces the 110 cc version in the company's line-up. The sporty looking scooter gets a new frame, 12-inch alloy wheels, unified braking system, a side-stand cut-off switch, multi-function key, foldable hook, USB charging and more. The scooter is powered by the new 125 cc Blue Core single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that produces 8 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque.

Yamaha says the new motor is about about 30 per cent more powerful than the 113 cc models, while fuel efficiency stands at 58 kmpl (claimed), which is 16 per cent more fuel-efficient. The scooter also gets a start-stop system and a traffic mode. The Ray-ZR 125 FI weighs just 99 kg, making it the lightest scooter in its class, and also comes with the new start motor generator that allows a silent start. The Ray-ZR Street Rally 125 is an extension of the new scooter and comes with additional bits including hand guards, knobby tyres,

