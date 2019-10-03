New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Yamaha MT-03 Unveiled, May Be Launched In India

New Yamaha MT-03 confirmed for European markets, and may be launched in India at around Rs. 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2020 Yamaha MT-03 likely to be introduced in India as well

Highlights

  • Yamaha MT-03 is based on the Yamaha YZF-R3
  • 321 cc, parallel-twin engine makes 41 bhp, 29.6 Nm
  • Yamaha MT-03 may be priced at around Rs. 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom)

Yamaha has unveiled the 2020 Yamaha MT-03, and has confirmed that the 321 cc naked version of the 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 will be launched in Europe. In India, Yamaha offers the Yamaha YZF-R3, but only offers the Yamaha MT-09 and the 150 cc Yamaha MT-15. Both the Yamaha MT-07 and the Yamaha MT-03 have so far not been offered on sale in India. But that may change next year, if Yamaha decides to introduce the 321 cc, streetfighter, possibly as a 2020 model, to position it in the rapidly growing 250-400 cc motorcycle segment.

j8se1nak

The Yamaha MT-03 is the naked version of the Yamaha YZF-R3 with a more upright and wider handlebar

Yamaha

Yamaha Bikes

FZ S V3.0 FI

R15 V3.0

FZ S V2.0 FI

MT-15

FZ25

YZF R1

SZ RR V2.0

Fascino

FZ V2.0 FI

Fazer V2.0 FI

FZ V3.0 FI

Saluto

Cygnus Ray ZR

MT-09

Fazer 25

YZF R3

RAY Z

Saluto RX

Alpha

The new Yamaha MT-03 gets revised styling, with a face more in line with the Yamaha MT-09, with a triple headlight design, with LED projector and LED daytime running light set-up, just like the Yamaha MT-15's. The fuel tank design has been updated as well, with prominent tank shrouds and air scoops. The changes aren't just cosmetic, and the new MT-03 gets new 37 mm USD forks, and an extended asymmetric swingarm. The monoshock has been revised as well and now gets preload and damping, as well as a stiffer spring. The instrument panel is a black on white LCD screen. The MT-03 may be based on the Yamaha R3, but will have a wider and more upright handlebar, making for slightly more upright ergonomics.

ia3p24r

If launched in India, the Yamaha MT-03 will be priced at around ₹ 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom)

0 Comments

The 2020 Yamaha MT-03 shares its engine with the 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3, which is a 321 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-valve, parallel-twin engine which puts out 41 bhp of maximum power at 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The engine boasts of new internals, including carburised rods, low-weight forged pistons and Yamaha's special DiASiL (Die-cast aluminium cylinder) which is said to provide better cooling. If it's launched in India, the Yamaha MT-03 is expected to be priced at between ₹ 3.25 - 3.35 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price, it still won't be an affordable naked, but will be positioned to take on the single-cylinder KTM 390 Duke, as well as the BMW G 310 R.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI with Immediate Rivals

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ S V3.0 FI

Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.07 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.43 - 1.56 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.49 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ25
Yamaha FZ25
₹ 1.47 - 1.5 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R1
Yamaha YZF R1
₹ 19.24 Lakh *
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
₹ 72,395 - 73,453 *
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino
₹ 61,629 - 66,167 *
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
₹ 86,388 *
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
₹ 93,895 *
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Yamaha Saluto
Yamaha Saluto
₹ 57,695 - 61,338 *
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
₹ 57,223 - 67,568 *
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha MT-09
₹ 10.13 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.38 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R3
Yamaha YZF R3
₹ 3.77 Lakh *
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha RAY Z
₹ 54,439 *
Yamaha Saluto RX
Yamaha Saluto RX
₹ 51,165 - 59,311 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 55,342 - 58,786 *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Exclusive: New Hyundai Creta To Debut At Delhi Auto Expo In February 2020
Exclusive: New Hyundai Creta To Debut At Delhi Auto Expo In February 2020
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Nexon EV India Launch Confirmed For 2020
Tata Nexon EV India Launch Confirmed For 2020
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities