2020 Yamaha MT-03 Unveiled, May Be Launched In India

Yamaha has unveiled the 2020 Yamaha MT-03, and has confirmed that the 321 cc naked version of the 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 will be launched in Europe. In India, Yamaha offers the Yamaha YZF-R3, but only offers the Yamaha MT-09 and the 150 cc Yamaha MT-15. Both the Yamaha MT-07 and the Yamaha MT-03 have so far not been offered on sale in India. But that may change next year, if Yamaha decides to introduce the 321 cc, streetfighter, possibly as a 2020 model, to position it in the rapidly growing 250-400 cc motorcycle segment.

The new Yamaha MT-03 gets revised styling, with a face more in line with the Yamaha MT-09, with a triple headlight design, with LED projector and LED daytime running light set-up, just like the Yamaha MT-15's. The fuel tank design has been updated as well, with prominent tank shrouds and air scoops. The changes aren't just cosmetic, and the new MT-03 gets new 37 mm USD forks, and an extended asymmetric swingarm. The monoshock has been revised as well and now gets preload and damping, as well as a stiffer spring. The instrument panel is a black on white LCD screen. The MT-03 may be based on the Yamaha R3, but will have a wider and more upright handlebar, making for slightly more upright ergonomics.

If launched in India, the Yamaha MT-03 will be priced at around ₹ 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom)

The 2020 Yamaha MT-03 shares its engine with the 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3, which is a 321 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-valve, parallel-twin engine which puts out 41 bhp of maximum power at 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The engine boasts of new internals, including carburised rods, low-weight forged pistons and Yamaha's special DiASiL (Die-cast aluminium cylinder) which is said to provide better cooling. If it's launched in India, the Yamaha MT-03 is expected to be priced at between ₹ 3.25 - 3.35 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price, it still won't be an affordable naked, but will be positioned to take on the single-cylinder KTM 390 Duke, as well as the BMW G 310 R.

