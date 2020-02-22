2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Launch Date Announced

The new 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace SUV will be launched in India on March 6. The 7-seater version of the Tiguan made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2020, alongside the new T-Roc and the upcoming Taigun, and bookings for the SUV are already underway. The Tiguan Allspace is the first of the onslaught of SUVs that Skoda Auto Volkswagen India will be bringing to our shores in the next couple of years, and we were the first ones to tell you that. The Tiguan Allspace will be offered with 7 seats as standard which will see it compete with the likes of the Honda CR-V, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and even the Mahindra Alturas G4.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Revealed

Volkswagen Tiguan 33.37 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is the 7-seater version and it will be a petrol-only SUV

The Volkswagen Tiguan All-Space will be petrol-only so the model will be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre TSI engine offering a meaty power output of 187 bhp, and it comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard. Volkswagen will also equip the new 7-seater SUV with its 4Motion all-wheel drive (AWD) system that sends precise traction to all 4 wheels ensuring optimum efficiency.

Also Read: Exclusive: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace India Launch In 2020

Compared to the regular Tiguan, the Allspace comes with a slightly longer and redesigned rear section

Visually, the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace comes with the same design and styling cues as the 5-seater model, albeit the former gets a slightly longer and redesigned rear section. The changes include a slightly bigger rear spoiler in a glossy black shade instead of the body-coloured one on the Tiguan and a revised rear bumper with more glossy black treatment for the underbody cladding and horizontal dual exhaust ports. The SUV also comes with a sportier front bumper and a tweaked grille and new LED headlamps up front, along with a set of new dual-tone 17-inch wheels.

Pricing-wise, the Tiguan SUV is currently priced between Rs 28.07 lakh and Rs 31.46 lakh, expect the VW Tiguan AllSpace to be priced a little higher than that. But we also suspect that Volkswagen would want to be a bit competitive given the strong competition, our guess would be a starting price of ₹ 30 lakh.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.