2020 Volkswagen T-Roc Launch Date Announced

The much-awaited Volkswagen T-Roc finally gets a launch date, and the compact SUV will go on sale in India on March 18, 2020. The SUV made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, alongside the Tiguan Allspace and the all-new Taigun compact SUV, but unlike the other two, the VW T-Roc will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) vehicle and thus will be targeting limited volumes. In fact, we were the first ones to tell you this in 2019. Expected to be priced around ₹ 20 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Volkswagen T-Roc will compete with the likes of the Jeep Compass and the upcoming Hyundai Tucson in India.

The upcoming Volkswagen T-Roc will come to India as a CBU model and it will be a petrol-only SUV

Now we have already driven the global-spec Volkswagen T-Roc and told you all about it. We do not expect the India-bound model to widely different from it considering we are getting a CBU version. Based on the details Volkswagen has already shared, the 2020 Volkswagen T-Roc will be a petrol-automatic-only SUV features a 1.5-litre TSI engine which will produce close to 148 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque. The India-spec model will only come with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard.

The word compact is very apt for the Volkswagen T-Roc because it has been designed to be an urban SUV and it's built on the versatile MQB platform. Even in terms of looks, the SUV is very bold and stylish, in fact, the model present at the Auto Expo was coloured in this new vibrant orange hue that truly stood out. It also tells us that the SUV will be targeted towards the younger audience. The SUV is likely to be offered in only one variant, so, in terms of features, it will come with all the bells and whistles like - LED headlamps, LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED taillamps and roof rails.

The Volkswagen T-Roc will be powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DSG unit

The cabin looks premium and upmarket, featuring a flat-bottom steering wheel, larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and fully digital instrument cluster. The SUV will also get automatic 2-zone climate control, Vienna leather seats, and finish and a panoramic sunroof. The list of safety features is will include, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, park distance control, rear parking camera, seat belt reminder and more.

As part of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's India 2.0 project, the company will bring in a host new SUVs to our shores, kickstarting with the Tiguan Allspace, which is launching on March 6, followed by the T-Roc. Later this year, the carmaker will also launch the India-made Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV built on the MQB A0-IN platform, and it will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and MG Hector.

