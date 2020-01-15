2020 Volkswagen Polo Cup Date Announced

The selection process for the Polo Cup will be held on January 25 and 26.

Volkswagen is one carmaker that's been trying to take motorsport to the roots in India and it all started with the Polo cup. The German carmaker is now gearing up for the 11th edition of the Polo Cup, the registration for which is open till January 20, 2020. The race-spec Polo will be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 and the selection process will begin with a two-day program based on driving skills and fitness tests of the drivers. This also nearly confirms the departure of the Ameo from the Volkswagen India family, and is likely to be discontinued by the end of March 2020.

Commenting on the announcement of the 2020 Polo Cup, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, "The Volkswagen Polo is synonymous to a fun-to-drive experience, equipped with highest safety standards and build quality that is needed on the race track. We're extremely delighted to bring back this carline for the 11th edition of Volkswagen Motorsport's One Make Championship. The team has made relentless efforts in training young talent and providing opportunities of global Volkswagen Motorsport standards. We encourage all those interested participants to come witness the Race Polo at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020.

The last edition of the Polo cup saw over 1600 registrations, which was the highest number of registrations Volkswagen Motorsports had received so far. The carmaker is expecting the participation to increase even further in the upcoming edition. The selection process will be held on January 25 and 26 at Ajmera India Karting track in Mumbai.

