2020 Volkswagen Passat Facelift Spotted Testing In India

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift was recently spotted undergoing testing in India, sans camouflage. First showcased at the Detroit Auto Show early this year in January, the new 2020 Passat has been caught testing in India for the first time. Expected to be launched sometime in early 2020, the updated Volkswagen Passat comes with a redesigned face, with a new grille featuring thick chrome slats, flanked by a pair of new sharper-looking wraparound headlamps with LED lights and LED daytime running lamps. The 2020 Passat also comes with a new front bumper with a wide central airdam and large air intakes on either end. The 2020 VW Passat's other exterior updates include a set of 17-inch aluminium-alloy wheels, along with LED taillights, and a more prominent Passat badging that runs the width of the trunk lid.

Also Read: Exclusive: Volkswagen To Showcase I.D. Crozz Electric SUV At The 2020 Auto Expo

Volkswagen Passat 30.42 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Facelift comes with a new face with redesigned grille, revised headlamps and new bumper

Also Read: Volkswagen Group To Launch 10 SUVs In India In 2020

While we do not get to see the interior in these images, the cabin too now gets a more upmarket look, thanks to the use of premium material and new colour treatment. The cockpit has a more horizontal flow with wide air vents that flow across the dash, a new instrument panel, and a new glass-covered infotainment touchscreen display. In addition to a bolder design, the car also features new and updated tech, with enhanced creature comforts, and new driver-assistance features. The global-spec model comes with Volkswagen's Car-Net infotainment system loaded with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink, while the top-end model also features the Fender Premium Audio system.

Also Read: Exclusive: Volkswagen T-Roc India Launch Deferred To 2020 Auto Expo

2020 Volkswagen Passat Facelift gets a smart driver assistance system

The car also gets a smart driver assistance system, offering features like - forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking (front assist), with pedestrian monitoring, and blind-spot monitor, and rear traffic alert. Other features include - Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, and Parking Steering Assistant (Park Assist) including Park Distance Control. Passat also offers a combination of both passive and active safety systems including the Automatic Post-Collision Braking System.

Also Read: Exclusive: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace India Launch In 2020

While the exiting model is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, the details for the India-spec model are currently unavailable. However, with Volkswagen deciding to go petrol-only in India, the new Passat be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. Globally, the motor offers a maximum of 174 bhp and develops an increased torque of 280 Nm thanks to a new torque converter, combined with new software. The power is taken to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic.

Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.