2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Spotted On Test

TVS Motor Company is working on updating its 160 cc premium commuter motorcycle, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission regulations, which will come into effect from April 1, 2020. In its current form, the Apache RTR 160 4V is available in both carburetted and fuel-injected variants, but the move to meet the BS6 regulations will almost certainly make almost all two-wheelers in India fuel-injected, including the updated Apache 160. But as is evident from the spy shots, the Apache RTR 160 4V will also get minor cosmetic updates to give it fresh appeal, as a 2020 model.

In one spy shot, an advanced prototype was spotted near the TVS factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. A recent spy shot of an updated TVS Apache RTR 200 4V showed the introduction of a LED headlight, with two separate divisions, ostensibly for a DRL function and the main headlight. Although it's difficult to see from the spy shot if the LED DRL will debut on the updated Apache RTR 160 4V. The bodywork seems similar to the current model, so TVS is unlikely to make any major cosmetic changes. Another spy shot clearly shows a close up of the new headlight cluster with two different divisions stacked on top of the other. In all likelihood, the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will sport this new headlight with a LED daytime running light.

The current fuel-injected engine of the Apache RTR 160 4V puts out 16.6 bhp and 14.8 Nm of peak torque. The specifications and output of the BS6 compliant are not expected to change significantly, although we feel that TVS will possibly change the tune of the ECU and throttle bodies for the 160 cc motorcycle to meet the upcoming regulations. The carburetted variant may be completely discontinued in the 2020 model range, as will other carburetted variants. We expect some minor update in the decals and body graphics as well to differentiate the updated 2020 TVS Apache models.

(Source: CarToq and Rushlane)

