2020 Triumph Tiger 900 To Be Unveiled Today

New 900 cc, in-line triple engine, updated chassis and suspension, as well as cosmetic upgrades expected in the Triumph Tiger 900.

New Triumph Tiger 900 will get comprehensively updated with a new 900 cc engine

Highlights

  • New 900 cc, in-line, three-cylinder engine with more than 100 bhp
  • New frame with bolt-on subframe, new suspension
  • Slimmer, possibly lighter with a redesgined front end with new lighting

Triumph Motorcycles will unveil the latest generation Triumph Tiger, now with a bigger 900 cc, in-line, three-cylinder engine. The new Tiger 900 range will broadly be divided into two variants - the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally with hard-core off-road capability and the more touring-focussed Triumph Tiger 900 GT. The new Tiger 900 models will be unveiled later today, at 7 pm (GMT), which will be around 12:30 am (IST) on December 4, 2019. So far, we have seen spy shots of the new Tiger, and from the looks of it, it looks leaner, slimmer and could possibly be lighter, with a slightly more powerful engine.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 900 Teased In New Video

Triumph Motorcycles has not disclosed anything else about the new bike, but both the Rally and GT variants could possibly have further trim levels, with different features, with the range-topping models coming with all the farkles expected from a modern adventure bike. The new 900 cc engine is expected to make over 100 bhp of power and will likely get a completely new electronics suite, powered by an inertial measurement unit (IMU) which will support cornering ABS and traction control. The chassis and suspension are expected to be reworked as well, and from the images, the bike does look slimmer and with a completely new design.

1pripejg

Newly designed front end features a new face, along with new forks, possibly by Showa

Cosmetic changes include a new LED headlamp along with a unique set of daytime running lights (DRLs). It also gets a redesigned frame with a bolt-on subframe, and longer travel suspension from Showa. Whether some variants will still get WP suspension will be revealed once the new model is unveiled later tonight. Also expected, and seen in previous spy shots, is a new TFT screen, and will likely get a completely re-developed electronics suite with more customisation options.

jnf86f18

Triumph Motorcycles has been teasing the new Tiger 900

0 Comments

The new Triumph Tiger 900 will be launched in India, possibly sometime in mid-2020. Expect prices to be in the ballpark of the current Triumph Tiger range, and some very good offers on the existing Triumph Tiger 800 which Triumph India will want to clear inventories of. The current Triumph Tiger 800 is one of the most popular middleweight adventure bikes in India, and the new Tiger 900 will likely generate similar interest among the ADV crowd, possibly even some owners opting to upgrade to the newer model from the existing range. While the new Tiger 900 will certainly be a worthy upgrade, expect prices of used Triumph Tiger 800 models to become affordable in India, so it may be a good time to scout for one of the older models in the used bike market.

