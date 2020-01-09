New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Triumph Street Triple S Unveiled For Europe

New base model of the 2020 Triumph Street Triple range gets updated styling, new exhaust and other updates as part of the latest update.

2020 Triumph Street S with 660 cc engine unveiled in Europe

Highlights

  • European spec Street Triple S features a 660 cc engine
  • 2020 Triumph Street Triple S gets cosmetic and other updates
  • For India, Triumph may introduce the base Street Triple S later this year

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the 2020 Triumph Street Triple S in Europe. The base variant Street Triple S comes with updated bodywork, a revised exhaust and some updates to the engine to meet the latest European emission regulations. The biggest change, however, is the distinctive face with the new headlights, similar to the one on the range-topping 2020 Triumph Street Triple ₹ The earlier headlights have been replaced with sharper headlights with LED daytime running lights, as well as the angular and sharper bodywork of the Street Tripe ₹

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple S misses the TFT panel of the Street Triple RS, and gets a LCD unit with an analogue tachometer

Triumph Street Triple RS

11.8 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Triumph Street Triple RS

Triumph has introduced an A2 licence 660 cc model S variant for Europe, which puts out 47 bhp and 60 Nm, with an unrestricted model with slight bump in power output to 95 bhp and 66 Nm. For India, it's still not known whether Triumph Motorcycles will just continue to offer the RS model, or the Street Triple S will also be offered on sale, considering the current slowdown in the Indian premium motorcycle market. For reference, the outgoing Street Triple S for the Indian market come with a 765 cc engine, with 111 bhp of power and 73 Nm of peak torque. If at all, the new Street Triple S is introduced in India, it will likely continue with the 765 cc engine, but with changes to the exhaust to meet the new Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations.

For Europe, Triumph has introduced the 2020 Street Triple S with a 660 cc engine

The new Street Triple S does not get a TFT dash like the Street Triple RS, instead there's a LCD unit with an analogue tachometer. Suspension duties are handled by Showa, with 41 mm separate function forks with 110 mm of travel at the front and preload adjustable piggyback shock with 124 mm of travel at the rear. Two riding modes are on offer - Road and Rain, which adjust throttle response and traction control settings, and road-focused Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres. Prices for the Triumph Street Triple S in India are expected to be just under ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

