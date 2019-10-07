2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Full Details Revealed

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS, with engine updates from the Triumph Moto2 engine, more power, improved torque spread and claims improved rideability as well as overall improvement, including a performance packed mid-range that is expected to make it one of the very best middleweight nakeds, if not the best. According to Triumph, the Hinckley engineers used lessons learnt from its Moto2 racing engine to make the new Street Triple RS meet the Euro 5 emission regulation, but at the same time make an altogether more performance-packed machine than the outgoing model.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Teased; Global Unveil Date Revealed

The only major noticeable change is the styling of the new LED headlights which are sharper and more angular.

Visually, the only major noticeable change is the styling of the new LED headlights which are sharper and more angular, as well as sportier new bodywork, including new graphics, a redesigned flyscreen and a new silver frame. Also new is the angular looking exhaust system, which is said to work in tandem with the newly designed intake for improved acceleration and soundtrack. The new Street Triple RS also features a revised electronics suite with updated riding modes, GoPro connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Triple Spied Testing

There are significant changes to the 765 cc in-line three-cylinder engine, which now makes 9 per cent more mid-range power.

More importantly, there are significant changes to the 765 cc in-line three-cylinder engine, which now makes 9 per cent more mid-range power, but peak power in numbers remains the same 121 bhp at 11,750 rpm, while peak torque is rated at 79 Nm at 9,350 rpm, with higher mid-range torque. With an improved and wider mid-range, the new Street Triple RS is expected to be even more engaging to ride, as well as pack significant punch in the mid-range to make it an entertaining performer, on the road, and on the track. The throttle has been made more responsive, and the redesigned exhaust system and revised exhaust cam timing has contributed to increase peak and mid-range torque.

Suspension is handled by Showa 41 mm upside down big piston forks, and a fully adjustable Ohlins STX40 piggyback reservoir.

The gearbox has been updated as well, with backlash gears done away with, and a new short ratio first and second gear for even more improved acceleration than the highly entertaining outgoing model. The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is available in two colour schemes - matte jet black with aluminium silver and yellow decals, or silver ice with diablo red and aluminium silver decals. Braking is handled by top-spec Brembo M50 four-piston radial Monobloc front calipers, and a single piston Brembo rear caliper. Suspension is handled by Showa 41 mm upside down big piston forks, and a fully adjustable Ohlins STX40 piggyback reservoir. Standard on the RS is a up/down quickshifter, and the riding modes have been redesigned and can be switched on the fly. The modes adjust throttle response, ABS and traction control settings.

Braking is handled by top-spec Brembo M50 four-piston radial Monobloc front calipers.

Triumph has not announced pricing for the 2020 Street Triple RS yet, but at this time, there are several offers on the outgoing Street Triple RS in India, with benefits of over ₹ 1 lakh during the festive season. It may be a good time to pick up the current model, and the 2020 Street Triple RS is expected to be launched in India sometime in the first quarter of 2020. We'll be riding the 2020 Street Triple RS soon, so look out for our first impressions soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.