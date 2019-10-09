2020 Triumph Street Triple RS: 5 New Changes

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS has been unveiled and the new model gets several important changes, including updates to the engine, bodywork and electronics. The 2020 Street Triple RS needed an update, primarily to meet the upcoming Euro 5 emission regulations, but more importantly, it was only a matter of time before Triumph Motorcycles' experience as the engine provider for the Moto2 class will see manifest in production models. The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is the first of that example, with leanings from the Moto2 engine introduced in the updated Street Triple ₹ Here's what we know about what all has changed on the new Street Triple ₹

Triumph's engineers have incorporated learnings from the 765 cc Moto2 engine and incorpoarted those in the 2020 Street Triple RS

765 cc Moto2 Engine

The most significant change on the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS has to be in the powertrain. The engine isn't exactly the same Moto2 class 765 cc, in-line three-cylinder motor, but Triumph's engineers have used a lot of learnings from the Moto2 engine and applied those to the Street Triple's engine, which is, in essence, derived from the 765 cc, Moto2 engine.

There are significant changes to the 765 cc in-line three-cylinder engine, which now makes 9 per cent more mid-range power.

The updated engine gets lighter internal components, making for a more responsive throttle, and also gets a new, freer-flowing exhaust for a more distinctive sound. But more than that, the in-line, three-cylinder engine now makes 9 per cent more mid-range power, complemented also by 9 per cent more mid-range torque, resulting in what is certainly going to be crackling mid-range performance. In numbers, peak power is just north of 121 bhp at 11,750 rpm, while peak torque us rated at 79 Nm at 9,350 rpm.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple gets a slip and assist clutch, as well as a standard up/down quickshifter

Updated gearbox and clutch

The gearbox has been updated too with shorter first and second gears for quicker acceleration. And now, there's a standard up/down quickshifter, which enables smooth and comfortable gear changes while maintaining the accelerator position. A slip and assist clutch offers a light clutch lever action to reduce lever effort, and the slip action reduces wheel hop and chatter under aggressive downshifts and heavy braking.

The design has been given an update as well with new LED headlights which are sharper and more angular.

New Styling

The design of the 2020 Street Triple RS gets subtle but noticeable updates. The sharper new headlights are brighter, and more conspicuous incorporating LED daytime running lights. The overall silhouette of the bike remains familiar, but there are distinctive touches which lend the new Street Triple RS fresh appeal. New fly screen, air intake, side panels, rear unit, seat cowl and belly pan all have been distinctly updated. The silencer has also been restyled for the 2020 model, making it sporty and compact, and with a carbon fibre end-cap.

Brembo M50 calipers and fully adjustable suspension on the 2020 Street Triple RS

Top-spec cycle parts

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS features top-spec components including Brembo M50 brake calipers, gripping 310 mm front discs, as well as Pirelli Supercorsa SP tyres. Suspension includes fully adjustable Showa big piston forks with 41 mm diameter and 115 mm front wheel travel. At the rear, there's a fully adjustable Ohlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock, with 131 mm of travel.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS also gets updated electronics, with second generation graphics on the full-colour TFT screen which includes Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation

Updated technology

The improved TFT instruments have second generation graphic schemes and better functionality with Bluetooth connectivity, optional GoPro control, turn-by-turn navigation and phone/music operation. Five riding modes can be switched on the fly, and each individual riding mode adjusts throttle response, ABS and traction control settings. The TFT screen angle can be adjusted for optimum visibility to suit rider height.

