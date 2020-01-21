New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Triumph Rocket 3R Deliveries Begin In India

The first batch of 40 Triumph Rocket 3R motorcycles has been sold out within a month of the bike's launch in India.

2020 Triumph Rocket 3R deliveries begin in India

  • The Triumph Rocket 3 has the biggest production motorcycle engine
  • 2,548 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine makes 165 bhp, 221 Nm
  • Triumph Rocket 3R priced at Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Triumph Motorcycles has started deliveries of the British motorcycle brand's flagship motorcycle, the Triumph Rocket 3R. The first deliveries of have begun across Delhi, Pune, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kochi, and all 40 motorcycles in the first batch are now sold out. The second batch of the Rocket 3R motorcycles will be delivered in February and March. The Roket 3R is priced at ₹ 18 lakh (ex-showroom), and was launched in India in December 2019, and the power cruiser is widely regarded as a statement boasting of the world's largest motorcycle production engine.

New frame and new suspension aid in the Rocket 3's comfort and handling

"We're glad to kick start the deliveries of the Rocket 3R. We've had an astounding demand to bring the product into the country, and an even amplified response to the bookings. I'm glad to say that the first batch of 40 Rocket 3Rs that are coming to India have been sold out. Keeping in mind the enthusiastic response we are receiving for our flagship motorcycle, our next action is to carry out the deliveries well within time," said Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India.

New 2,458 cc in-line three-cylinder engine puts out 165 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm

The 2020 Triumph Rocket 3R is powered by a 2,500 cc, in-line three cylinder engine that puts out 165 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The peak torque output is highest among any production motorcycle, and the Rocket 3R is said to make 71 per cent more peak torque than its closest competitor. While globally, the new Triumph Rocket 3 is available in two variants - in a R variant, as well as GT variant, in India, only the Triumph Rocket 3R is offered on sale. The Rocket 3R is available in two paint schemes - Korosi Red and Phantom Black.

