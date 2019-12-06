British motorcycle maker, Triumph Motorcycles has launched the all-new Rocket 3 in India priced at ₹ 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 is offered in two variants globally - R and GT - and it is only the R that makes its way to India for now. Triumph resurrected the iconic nameplate earlier this year with a more powerful and sophisticated iteration of the power cruiser. The bike now sports completely new underpinnings with a larger engine, lighter kerb weight and more electronics on offer. It continues to be the largest displacement motorcycle to be on sale. It is also now about ₹ 2 lakh cheaper than the older model that was on sale in India thanks to FTA between India and Thailand.

The 2019 Rocket III gets a single-sided swingarm, and is likely to get a bigger, 2,500 cc engine

The new Triumph Rocket 3 gets evolved styling with the round headlamps, teardrop fuel tank, and the massive chrome exhausts protruding from the side of the engine that distinguish the model immediately. The bike gets a chopped rear fender and twin slash cut exhausts that highlight the single-sided swingarm. The new Ricket 3 uses an all-aluminium frame now with the engine acting as a stress member. The overall bike is about 40 kg lighter than its predecessor.

New generation Triumph TFT screen offers optional GoPro integration, Google-powered navigation

Power on the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R comes from the 2500 cc in-line three-cylinder engine that belts out 165 bhp at 6000 rpm and a massive 221 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by 47 mm, USD forks from Showa at the front with 120 mm travel that are compression and rebound adjustable. The rear sports a Showa monoshock unit with a piggyback reservoir and remote adjuster with 107 mm travel. Braking duties are taken care of by twin 320 mm discs upfront with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, and a 300 mm rear disc with Brembo M4.32 calipers.

New frame and new suspension aid in the Rocket 3's comfort and handling

The 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 is equipped with a host of electronics including four riding modes, traction control, cornering ABS, hill-hold control and more. It also comes with Bluetooth enabled TFT dash. The Rocket 3 is a mammoth and does not have a direct rival but the Ducati Diavel comes close with a similar price tag.

