2020 Toyota Vellfire MPV India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images

The Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV is all set to be launched in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here. This is the first time that the company is launching a luxury MPV in India and it will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The Toyota Vellfire is meant to be a chauffeur-driven vehicles that will be largely marketed to top business executives, or celebrities, and movie stars. The Toyota Vellfire too will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) vehicle.

The MPV measure 4,935 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,895 mm in height, while featuring a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. The Toyota Vellfire also comes with features like - LED headlamps with cornering function, two sunroofs and a 17-speaker JBL system. As far as safety is concerned, the Vellfire gets 7 airbags along with ABS and EBD, panoramic view monitor and parking assist alert as well. Inside, it gets a well-laid-out, luxurious cabin with electrically operable luxury captain seats, with sliding function, in the second row. Draped in leather interior, and the seats offer a bunch of different seating configurations, which can be accessed at the press of a button.

Here's Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The Toyota Vellfire MPV: