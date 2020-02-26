2020 Toyota Vellfire MPV India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images

The Toyota Vellfire too will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) vehicle, and it will rival the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the luxury MPV segment.

The Toyota Vellfire is meant to be a chauffeur-driven car and offers several high-end comfort features

The Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV is all set to be launched in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here. This is the first time that the company is launching a luxury MPV in India and it will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The Toyota Vellfire is meant to be a chauffeur-driven vehicles that will be largely marketed to top business executives, or celebrities, and movie stars. The Toyota Vellfire too will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) vehicle.

The MPV measure 4,935 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,895 mm in height, while featuring a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. The Toyota Vellfire also comes with features like - LED headlamps with cornering function, two sunroofs and a 17-speaker JBL system. As far as safety is concerned, the Vellfire gets 7 airbags along with ABS and EBD, panoramic view monitor and parking assist alert as well. Inside, it gets a well-laid-out, luxurious cabin with electrically operable luxury captain seats, with sliding function, in the second row. Draped in leather interior, and the seats offer a bunch of different seating configurations, which can be accessed at the press of a button.

Here's Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The Toyota Vellfire MPV:

Feb 26, 2020
2020 Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV India Launch: Live!
Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor takes the stage to talk about the company's vision for India. Sustainable mobility has a big role to play.


Feb 26, 2020
2020 Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV India Launch: Live!
Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor takes the stage to talk about the company's performance in 2019 and also introduce the Vellfire.

This is the first launch from the company in 2020.

Today the company is talking about Sustainable Mobility and Sustainable Luxury.

Feb 26, 2020
2020 Toyota Vellfire Review
Now, we have already driven the Vellfire and shares our first impressions. Toyota is billing the Vellfire not as a people mover but as a premium luxury car. The car has a lot to offer and is genuinely comfortable, especially for the rear passengers but it has its work cut out as it sits between the Kia Carnival at one end of the MPV spectrum and the Mercedes-Benz V-Class on the other.

Feb 26, 2020
2020 Toyota Vellfire Launch: The Stage Is Set For The Big Launch
The stage is set for the launch, and on the right we have the Vellfire all covered up for the big unveil.

Feb 26, 2020
2020 Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV Launch: Live Updates
The Vellfire coming to India will be petrol-hybrid vehicle powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors, one for each axle, front and rear, offering a combined output of 196 bhp.

Feb 26, 2020
2020 Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV India Launch: Live!
The 2020 Toyota Vellfire MPV is all set to go on sale in India today.

Watch this space for more information from the launch