2020 Toyota Supra Unveiled At 2019 Detroit Auto Show

After 17 years, the Toyota Supra is back and it looks oh so sexy! And no, it is not coming to India.

This is the 5th generation Toyota Supra

Highlights

  • The Toyota Supra makes a comeback after 17 years
  • The design is inspired from Calty's FT-1 Concept
  • Deliveries in USA will begin in Summer of 2019
Detroit Auto Show

The Toyota Supra has made a comeback after 17 years and it looks as sexy as it did all those years ago. Sure, there isn't much resemblance to the iconic Supra Mk4, but the all-new model whose design has been inspired by Calty's FT-1 Concept is definitely a looker. It is the first ever model developed by Toyota GAZOO Racing in Japan while also taking inputs from Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Europe. This is the fifth generation GR Supra and it has a lineage of more than 50 years backing it up! The long body with a low-hood and that lovely retro-ish design with sweeping headlamps and the gaping air-intakes flanking the central grille section on either side.

rel8ck9

(The Supra gets a driver focussed cabin, with buttons and knobs taken from BMW)

At the rear is a lovely trapezoidal bumper with funky looking LED tail-lamps along with an integrated spoiler that is homage to the 4th gen Supra Mk4. Toyota will begin deliveries of the Supra in the next few months. The sale will start in USA to begin with and then go on to other markets. The Toyota Supra will be offered in two variants, which are the 3.0 and the 3.0 Premium. There will be a launch edition of the car as well, which will be based on the 3.0 Premium variant.

8q3mig7g

(The 2020 Supra gets a 3.0-litre in-line 6 engine making 335 bhp and 495 Nm)

The new Supra will be powered by a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder twin-scroll turbo-charged engine that makes 335 bhp and 495 Nm of peak torque. The power to the rear-wheel will be transferred by a new 8-speed automatic transmission and the 0-100 kmph sprint will take just a shade over 4.1 seconds and the car has a top speed of 250 kmph. This makes it the fastest accelerating Toyota-branded vehicle till date. There will be two-driving modes, which are Normal and Sport. The sport mode minimises the electronic intervention from ABS and traction control and also sharpens the throttle response, increases weight on the steering and makes the exhaust note louder. The Supra has a perfect 50:50 weight distribution and also gets a double bubble roof design for slick aerodynamics and decent headroom inside the cabin.

j2t774jg

(The new-gen Supra has been launched in USA but will not be coming to India)

0 Comments

Talking about the cabin, it is driver focussed and modern in every sense! There is a high definition instrument console along with a single meter design and a colour heads-up display. In terms of infotainment, there is a 6.5-inch screen which can be controlled by a rotary knob placed beside the gear-shifter. The car also gets race-inspired seats with memory function and leather upholstery.

