2020 Toyota Supra To Debut At the 2019 Detroit Auto Show

Toyota expects the new Supra to reach markets worldwide during the first half of 2019

The Supra has already made its debut in the prototype form

Toyota is all set to debut the Supra at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The company confirmed this development and said that the world premiere of the production version of the Supra will take place at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit which is taking place from January 14 to 27 next year.

Although Toyota ceased production of its highly popular flagship sportscar in 2002, it was revived in the form a GR Supra Racing Concept at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, demonstrating the intention to bring the 'Supra' name back to the market.

This Supra prototype has already appeared in front of fans at a number of events this year. In July, it made its international debut in prototype form at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK. Earlier this month, Supra also took part in a VLN Endurance Championship race at the Nurburgring in Germany, completing the race as part the vehicle's development programme.

Toyota expects the new Supra to reach markets worldwide during the first half of 2019

