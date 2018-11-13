New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Teased Again Ahead Of Debut This Month

The next generation Toyota Corolla will most likely make it to India sometime next year or in early 2020 considering the fact that the current generation has been around for a few years.

View Photos
The next gen Toyota Corolla will most likely make it to India sometime next year

Toyota has put out a teaser image of the 2020 Corolla sedan which is all set to make its debut at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China on November 16. The new generation Toyota Corolla Sedan is set to take styling cues from its hatchback and wagon siblings in terms of design and will share mechanical bits too including engines and transmissions. The next generation Toyota Corolla will most likely make it to India sometime next year or in early 2020. 

Unlike the previous generation Toyota Corolla, this one gets an aggressive and sportier face as compared to its predecessors with a set of edgy headlamps and an angular Toyota family look grille. The new generation of the Corolla is likely to be longer than the previous generation and this will translate into more space inside as well. The new generation Corolla is also expected to get a little sportier from the rear with a more swooping roofline and a set of aggressive tail lamps. The interior will be completely redesigned with flatter dashboard and an upright large touchscreen for the infotainment cluster. In typical Toyota Corolla style, the instrument cluster will be analogue with a blue theme.

0 Comments

In terms of engines, the Toyota Corolla will have a 1.8-litre or 2-litre petrol engine while the diesel engine is expected to be the same 1.5-litre unit that is currently available in the car in India. Expect a CVT automatic version for the petrol along with a manual and only a manual variant for the diesel.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Toyota Corolla Corolla Toyota 2020 Toyota Corolla sedan auto-model-corolla

Latest News

EPCA Proposes Ban On All Non-CNG Vehicles In Delhi To Check Pollution
EPCA Proposes Ban On All Non-CNG Vehicles In Delhi To Check Pollution
Greater Paris To Ban Old Diesel Cars From 2019
Greater Paris To Ban Old Diesel Cars From 2019
2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Teased Again Ahead Of Debut This Month
2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Teased Again Ahead Of Debut This Month
Volkswagen Could Build Up To 50 Million Electric Cars
Volkswagen Could Build Up To 50 Million Electric Cars
Royal Enfield Revenue Grows To Over Rs. 2,400 Crore In Q2
Royal Enfield Revenue Grows To Over Rs. 2,400 Crore In Q2
Jawa 300 Motorcycle Exhaust Note Teased Ahead Of Unveil
Jawa 300 Motorcycle Exhaust Note Teased Ahead Of Unveil
Hyundai Verna Gets New 1.4 Diesel Engine And Two New Automatic Variants
Hyundai Verna Gets New 1.4 Diesel Engine And Two New Automatic Variants
Government Plans To Set-Up EV Charging Panels At Fuel Stations
Government Plans To Set-Up EV Charging Panels At Fuel Stations
Honda To Launch An Electric Vehicle In India by 2023-2024
Honda To Launch An Electric Vehicle In India by 2023-2024
Mahindra Scorpio S9 Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Mahindra Scorpio S9 Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Best 125 cc Scooters In India
Best 125 cc Scooters In India
Top Fuel-Efficient Cars Under Rs. 5 Lakh
Top Fuel-Efficient Cars Under Rs. 5 Lakh
6 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh
6 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh
10 Fuel Efficient Bikes In India
10 Fuel Efficient Bikes In India
F-Type Rally Cars Celebrate 70 Years Of Jaguar Sports Cars
F-Type Rally Cars Celebrate 70 Years Of Jaguar Sports Cars

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
View More
x
Jawa 300 Motorcycle Exhaust Note Teased Ahead Of Unveil
Jawa 300 Motorcycle Exhaust Note Teased Ahead Of Unveil
Mahindra Scorpio S9 Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Mahindra Scorpio S9 Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Best 125 cc Scooters In India
Best 125 cc Scooters In India
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities