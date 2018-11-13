2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Teased Again Ahead Of Debut This Month

Toyota has put out a teaser image of the 2020 Corolla sedan which is all set to make its debut at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China on November 16. The new generation Toyota Corolla Sedan is set to take styling cues from its hatchback and wagon siblings in terms of design and will share mechanical bits too including engines and transmissions. The next generation Toyota Corolla will most likely make it to India sometime next year or in early 2020.

Unlike the previous generation Toyota Corolla, this one gets an aggressive and sportier face as compared to its predecessors with a set of edgy headlamps and an angular Toyota family look grille. The new generation of the Corolla is likely to be longer than the previous generation and this will translate into more space inside as well. The new generation Corolla is also expected to get a little sportier from the rear with a more swooping roofline and a set of aggressive tail lamps. The interior will be completely redesigned with flatter dashboard and an upright large touchscreen for the infotainment cluster. In typical Toyota Corolla style, the instrument cluster will be analogue with a blue theme.

In terms of engines, the Toyota Corolla will have a 1.8-litre or 2-litre petrol engine while the diesel engine is expected to be the same 1.5-litre unit that is currently available in the car in India. Expect a CVT automatic version for the petrol along with a manual and only a manual variant for the diesel.

