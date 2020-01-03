2020 Tata Nexon EV: Variants Explained

The Tata Nexon EV will be the first car to get to new Ziptron electric powertrain technology

The Tata Nexon EV is all set to be launched in India in the coming weeks. It is the first personal electric vehicle from the company and its first electric SUV as well. Expected to be priced in India between ₹ 15 lakh and ₹ 17 lakh (ex-showroom) the new Tata Nexon EV will also be the first electric vehicle to employ the new Ziptron powertrain technology. Upon launch, the Nexon EV will be offered in three variants - XM, XZ+, XZ+ LUX, and here we have listed down all the features each of these variants will offer, in detail.

Tata Nexon EV XM

This might be the entry-level variant of the Tata Nexon EV, but the car is still quite well-equipped compared to the XM variant of the petrol or diesel-powered Nexon. For instance, the car comes with features like projector headlamps, LED DRLs, front foglamps, roof antenna, and rear wiper washer. The cabin comes with a fully automatic climate control, connected car app, keyless entry with button start, all four power windows, an electric tailgate, and a set of 16-inch steel wheel rim with EV highlight cover. Other features include tilt-adjustable steering, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear and AC vents. On the safety front, the Tata Nexon EV offers dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and cornering stability control, along with seatbelt reminder (driver & co-driver) central locking, speed sensing lock, and ISOFIX seat mounts. Also, all Nexon EV variants come with an automatic transmission with drive and sport mode.

The Tata Nexon EV gets new blue detailing on the dashboard with new white upholstery

Tata Nexon EV XZ+

In addition to the features offered with the XM trim, the XZ+ offers the option of contrast dual-tone roof colour, new 16-inch alloy wheels, and foglamps with cornering ability. The cabin, on the other hand, gets add-ons like - a 7-inch dashtop touchscreen infotainment system from Harman with 4 speakers and 4 tweeters, smartphone-based navigation, video playback, voice command, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel along with rear parking camera with reverse park assist. Tata also offers a fancied wearable smart key with the car.

Tata Nexon EV XZ+ LUX

Over and above the features offered with the XZ+ trim, the XZ+ LUX or Luxury variant comes with a bunch of premium additions like - an electric sunroof, premium leather upholstery, automatic rain-sensing wipers, and automatic headlamps with ambient and tunnel detection.

The Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2 kWh battery offering a maximum range of over 300 km

The fully electric Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2 kWh battery offering a maximum range of over 300 km on a single charge. The new electric powertrain in the Nexon EV puts out 245 Nm of peak torque, enough to go from 0-100 kmph in 9.9 seconds. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 mins using a fast charger while it will take 8 hours to do the same using a home charger.

