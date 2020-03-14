2020 Tata Harrier BS6: Variants Explained

Just a year after its launch, Tata Motors has again updated the Harrier and it's not only limited to the BS6 engine under its hood, but there are quite a few changes. The main is of course the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, BS6 engine that now belts 30 bhp more at 168 bhp at 3750 rpm and 350 Nm at 1750 - 2500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a brand new 6-Speed automatic transmission sourced from Hyundai is also on offer in three variants. So the Harrier for the first time gets an automatic transmission.

Tata Harrier 16.4 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Tata Harrier BS6 gets a host of new features including panoramic sunroof, 6-Way power adjustable driver seat with adjustable lumbar support and auto-dimming mirror.

The 2020 Tata Harrier BS6 will be sold in five variants and in five new colour options. Here's the list of what all each variant offers.



Tata Harrier XE

Power Steering

Tilt & Telescopic Adjustable Steering Wheel

Projector Headlamps

Dual Function DRLs with Turn Indicators

Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver)

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Hill Hold Control

Traction Control

Rollover Mitigation

Corner Stability Control

Brake Disc Wiping

ABS with EBD

Rear Parking Sensors

Perimetric Alarm System

Central Locking

3 USB Ports

Power Windows

Tata Harrier XM / XMA

(All Features of XE Included)

Multi Drive Modes (Eco, City, Sport)

7-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

6-Speakers (4 Speakers + 2 Twitters)

Steering Wheel With Controls

Follow Me Home Headlamps

Rear Parking Sensors with Display On Infotainment

Power Adjustable ORVMs

Rear Wiper Wash

Remote Central Lock

6-Way Manually Adjustable Driver Seat

Tata Harrier XT

(Includes All Features of XM)

17-inch alloy wheels

Soft Touch Dashboard with Anti-Reflection Nappa Grain Upholstery

8-Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters)

Android Auto + Apple CarPlay

Reverse Parking Camera

Push Button Start-Stop

Automatic Climate Control with HVAC

Dual Function LED DRLs with Turn Indicators

Rain Sensing Wipers

Auto Headlamps

Cruise Control

Power Foldable ORVMs

Rear Armrests with Cupholders

Adjustable Lumbar Support For Front Seats

Tata Harrier XZ / XZA

(Includes All Features of XT)

Xenon HID Projector Headlamps

Front Fog Lamps with Cornering Functions

Signature Oak Brown Interior Colour Scheme

Premium Benecke-Kaliko Oak Brown Perforated Leather Upholstery And Door Pads

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Gear Shift Knob

Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet)

8.8-inch Infotainment System with High Resolution Display

9 JBL Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters + Subwoofer) with Amplifier & JBL Tuned Acoustics

Shark Fin Antenna

7-inch TFT Screen Display

6-Airbags (Driver, Co-Driver, Seat Side & Curtain)

Hill Descent Control

Off-Road ABS

ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorage

Foldable 60:40 Split Rear Seat

Dual-Tone (Optional)

Tata Harrier XZ+ / XZA+

(Including All Features of XZ / XZA Variant)

Panoramic Sunroof

6-Ways Power Adjustable Driver Seat With Adjustable Lumbar Support

Auto Diming IRVM

R17 Dual-Tone Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Dual Tone (Optinal)

