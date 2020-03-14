2020 Tata Harrier BS6: Variants Explained

Just a year after its launch, Tata Motors has again updated the Harrier and it's not only limited to the BS6 engine under its hood, but there are quite a few changes. The main is of course the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, BS6 engine that now belts 30 bhp more at 168 bhp at 3750 rpm and 350 Nm at 1750 - 2500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a brand new 6-Speed automatic transmission sourced from Hyundai is also on offer in three variants. So the Harrier for the first time gets an automatic transmission.
Tata Harrier
The 2020 Tata Harrier BS6 will be sold in five variants and in five new colour options. Here's the list of what all each variant offers.
Tata Harrier XE
- Power Steering
- Tilt & Telescopic Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Projector Headlamps
- Dual Function DRLs with Turn Indicators
- Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver)
- Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
- Hill Hold Control
- Traction Control
- Rollover Mitigation
- Corner Stability Control
- Brake Disc Wiping
- ABS with EBD
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Perimetric Alarm System
- Central Locking
- 3 USB Ports
- Power Windows
Tata Harrier XM / XMA
(All Features of XE Included)
- Multi Drive Modes (Eco, City, Sport)
- 7-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
- 6-Speakers (4 Speakers + 2 Twitters)
- Steering Wheel With Controls
- Follow Me Home Headlamps
- Rear Parking Sensors with Display On Infotainment
- Power Adjustable ORVMs
- Rear Wiper Wash
- Remote Central Lock
- 6-Way Manually Adjustable Driver Seat
Tata Harrier XT
(Includes All Features of XM)
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Soft Touch Dashboard with Anti-Reflection Nappa Grain Upholstery
- 8-Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters)
- Android Auto + Apple CarPlay
- Reverse Parking Camera
- Push Button Start-Stop
- Automatic Climate Control with HVAC
- Dual Function LED DRLs with Turn Indicators
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Auto Headlamps
- Cruise Control
- Power Foldable ORVMs
- Rear Armrests with Cupholders
- Adjustable Lumbar Support For Front Seats
Tata Harrier XZ / XZA
(Includes All Features of XT)
- Xenon HID Projector Headlamps
- Front Fog Lamps with Cornering Functions
- Signature Oak Brown Interior Colour Scheme
- Premium Benecke-Kaliko Oak Brown Perforated Leather Upholstery And Door Pads
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Gear Shift Knob
- Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet)
- 8.8-inch Infotainment System with High Resolution Display
- 9 JBL Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters + Subwoofer) with Amplifier & JBL Tuned Acoustics
- Shark Fin Antenna
- 7-inch TFT Screen Display
- 6-Airbags (Driver, Co-Driver, Seat Side & Curtain)
- Hill Descent Control
- Off-Road ABS
- ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorage
- Foldable 60:40 Split Rear Seat
- Dual-Tone (Optional)
Tata Harrier XZ+ / XZA+
(Including All Features of XZ / XZA Variant)
- Panoramic Sunroof
- 6-Ways Power Adjustable Driver Seat With Adjustable Lumbar Support
- Auto Diming IRVM
- R17 Dual-Tone Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
- Dual Tone (Optinal)
