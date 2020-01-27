New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Tata Harrier Automatic Cabin Uncovered In New Spy Photos

The upcoming Tata Harrier AT will come with a mildly updated cabin with a lighter brown shade for the upholstery and a glossy dark brown/black panel on the dashboards instead of the matte wood treatment that the manual version gets.

The updated 2020 Tata Harrier BS6 AT SUV is expected to be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo

Highlights

  • The Tata Harrier BS6 is expected to be launched at the Auto Expo 2020
  • The Harrier Automatic could borrow the 6-speed AT from the Hexa
  • The Harrier BS6 AT will continue to be powered by the 2.0 diesel engine

The 2020 Tata Harrier BS6 model has been spotted testing again and this time around, we finally get a clear look at the cabin of the SUV. Draped in the same dual-tone brown and black interior, the noticeable updates made to the cabin include a lighter brown shade for the upholstery and a glossy dark brown/black panel on the dashboards instead of the matte wood treatment that the manual version gets. The rest of the cabin looks pretty much unchanged. In fact, even the gear lever for used here is very similar to the manual version, with the difference being the Tri-Arrow design on the head of the lever, and the 'P, R, N, D' lettering on its right side. The Harrier automatic also gets a manual mode.

2020 Tata Harrier Automatic comes with a mildly updated cabin with a new dashbaord panel and revised upholstery

Also Read: Tata Harrier Completes One Year In India; Crosses The 15,000 Sales Mark

Other features that have been retained include the three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, the floating display for the infotainment system, the aircraft-style lever for handbrake, and the rotary dial to change between driving modes. The rear passengers continue to get the foldable central armrest, and the front passengers get adjustable lumbar support.

Also Read: Harrier-Based 7-Seater SUV To Be Called Tata Gravitas

jktqvsl4

2020 Tata Harrier Automatic test mule was seen with new alloy wheels

As for the exterior, the Tata Harrier test mule is fully draped in camouflage, which could be to hide the new colour, as we do not expect to see any major cosmetic updates. Having said that we do get to see a new set of dual-tone machine cut alloy wheels, which looks far better than the existing ones.

Currently, the Tata Harrier comes with a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 170 bhp and 350 Nm peak torque, which comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The engine will be updated to the company with the upcoming BS6 emission norms.

Source: TeamBHP

