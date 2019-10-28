New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Suzuki V-Strom Teased In New Video

New EICMA 2019 teaser video shows Suzuki's upcoming adventure bike. But it leaves a few questions, if it will be the new Suzuki V-Strom or something else.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Suzuki has released a new teaser video of an upcoming adventure bike

Highlights

  • Teaser video reveals new Suzuki adventure bike
  • New Suzuki ADV will be unveiled on November 5, 2019 at the EICMA show
  • Suzuki may revive the DR BIG name from the 1980s

Suzuki has released a teaser video of a new motorcycle, and it could very well be the teaser for a new Suzuki V-Strom. The biggest clue that it is indeed a new V-Strom comes from the v-shaped beam of light showed at the beginning of the video clip. Then the video reveals close up shots of what seems to be the silhouette of the new bike. We can see a large screen, fuel tank and hand guards, and also a set of front LED indicators. The right hand side engine casing is also shown then, with a rugged off-road focussed serrated footpeg, complete with thick rubber grip and also an engine bash plate, leaving no doubt that it's an adventure bike which is being teased.

Watch the teaser video here:

Also Read: Suzuki DR BIG May Be Launched In 2020

The video also shows a pan shot of the tank, as well as part of the beak, finished in a striking orange, red and white livery, which is seen as a reference, or a homage to the 1980s Marlboro-liveried Suzuki DR BIG raced at the Dakar Rally. Now, there have been reports in the past of Suzuki working on reviving the DR BIG name. Whether the latest teaser video is of an updated V-Strom or if Suzuki will actually revive the DR BIG name from its history will only be known once the bike is unveiled on November 5, 2019 at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy.

Also Read: New Suzuki V-Strom Spotted On Test

kn7meqqc

Suzuki DR Big render image by Oberdan Bezzi shows a true-blue off-road bike, with more capability than the current V-Strom models

0 Comments

Either way, test mules of the updated 2020 Suzuki V-Strom have been spotted undergoing tests somewhere in Italy. And according to reports in the Spanish media, the DR BIG name is certain to make a comeback, with a big burly adventure bike which is expected to boast of much more off-road capability than the current V-Strom range. More details will be revealed at the EICMA 2019 show.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Suzuki models

Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
₹ 62,458 - 67,813 *
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹ 96,220 - 1.22 Lakh *
Suzuki Burgman Street 125
Suzuki Burgman Street 125
₹ 72,603 *
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 1.11 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
₹ 1.75 Lakh *
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
₹ 14.17 Lakh *
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.13 - 1.2 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
₹ 1.85 - 1.86 Lakh *
Suzuki Access 125 SE
Suzuki Access 125 SE
₹ 66,759 - 67,689 *
Suzuki Hayate EP
Suzuki Hayate EP
₹ 56,697 *
Suzuki GSX R1000
Suzuki GSX R1000
₹ 20.13 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki GSX-S750
₹ 7.9 Lakh *
Suzuki DR-Z50
Suzuki DR-Z50
₹ 2.71 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
₹ 7.91 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
₹ 14.25 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki GSX S1000F
₹ 13.46 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z250
Suzuki RM-Z250
₹ 7.52 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
₹ 20.99 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki GSX S1000
₹ 12.98 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z450
Suzuki RM-Z450
₹ 8.81 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Customer Pays For New Honda Activa 125 BS6 In Coins; Dealership Takes 3 Hours To Count
Customer Pays For New Honda Activa 125 BS6 In Coins; Dealership Takes 3 Hours To Count
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities