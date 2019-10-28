2020 Suzuki V-Strom Teased In New Video

Suzuki has released a teaser video of a new motorcycle, and it could very well be the teaser for a new Suzuki V-Strom. The biggest clue that it is indeed a new V-Strom comes from the v-shaped beam of light showed at the beginning of the video clip. Then the video reveals close up shots of what seems to be the silhouette of the new bike. We can see a large screen, fuel tank and hand guards, and also a set of front LED indicators. The right hand side engine casing is also shown then, with a rugged off-road focussed serrated footpeg, complete with thick rubber grip and also an engine bash plate, leaving no doubt that it's an adventure bike which is being teased.

Watch the teaser video here:

The video also shows a pan shot of the tank, as well as part of the beak, finished in a striking orange, red and white livery, which is seen as a reference, or a homage to the 1980s Marlboro-liveried Suzuki DR BIG raced at the Dakar Rally. Now, there have been reports in the past of Suzuki working on reviving the DR BIG name. Whether the latest teaser video is of an updated V-Strom or if Suzuki will actually revive the DR BIG name from its history will only be known once the bike is unveiled on November 5, 2019 at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy.

Suzuki DR Big render image by Oberdan Bezzi shows a true-blue off-road bike, with more capability than the current V-Strom models

Either way, test mules of the updated 2020 Suzuki V-Strom have been spotted undergoing tests somewhere in Italy. And according to reports in the Spanish media, the DR BIG name is certain to make a comeback, with a big burly adventure bike which is expected to boast of much more off-road capability than the current V-Strom range. More details will be revealed at the EICMA 2019 show.

