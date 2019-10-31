2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1000 Revealed

Suzuki has revealed the upcoming new Suzuki V-Strom 1000 adventure motorcycle in a latest teaser video. And the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1000 looks like a completely new and redesigned motorcycle, from what we can see in the new teaser video. And the design of the new V-Strom 1000 seems to be a sort of homage to the Suzuki DR BIG from the 1980s, and it's apparent in the new design language and colours. The overall design is sleeker, with sharper body panels, and the V-Strom 1000 seems to have gotten a much-needed makeover.

2020 Suzuki V-Strom sports redesigned bodywork, new engine casings and redesigned exhaust

From what we can see in the new video, the 2020 V-Strom 1000 gets a completely redesigned front end, with a new headlight, sharper fairing and stubby 'beak', or whatever is left of it. The headlight is LED and the adjustable windscreen appears to be bigger than the outgoing model.

The seat appears to be a split number, instead of the single-piece unit on the current generation V-Strom 1000, and the dash seems to be a full-digital panel, instead of the part analogue, part digital panel on the current panel. However, it looks like a LCD unit, and Suzuki may not have gone the whole nine yards to introduce a full-colour TFT screen on the new model.

New Suzuki V-Strom sports an all-digital instrument console

On the powerplant, the engine casings seem to be different, as is the exhaust system, hinting that there could be some changes in the hardware. These changes could be to meet the new European emission regulations, but there's still no clarity whether Suzuki has opted for a slightly higher displacement engine, which seem to be one way of meeting the emission norms without sacrificing on outright performance. Nevertheless, the state of tune of the engine is expected to be different than the current model, and the engine could have undergone several internal changes, incorporating lighter components and more. More details will be revealed when the new Suzuki V-Strom is revealed on November 5, 2019 on the opening day of the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy.

