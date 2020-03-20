Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced the launch of the BS6 compliant version of its 155 cc cruiser motorcycle, the Suzuki Intruder. Priced at ₹ 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the 2020 Intruder is the third BS6 motorcycle from the company after the Gixxer and Gixxer SF, the fifth BS6 model overall, including the Access 125 and Burgman Street. The 2020 Intruder BS6 is offered in three colour options - Metallic Matte Black / Candy Sanoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black / Metallic Matte Titanium Silver and Metallic Matte Titanium Silver.

Commenting on the launch of BS6 compliant Intruder, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, "With Intruder, Suzuki forayed into the cruiser segment and began the era of 'Urban Brotherhood'. As a modern-day cruiser, the motorcycle offers premium appeal and distinctive on-road presence fulfilling daily need and making weekend rides enjoyable and exciting. We are sure that the BS6 compliant Suzuki Intruder will add many like-minded members to the Brotherhood clan."

Suzuki Intruder is powered a BS compliant 154.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine

The 2020 Suzuki Intruder BS6 continues to be powered by the 154.9 cc, all aluminium 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that is tuned to make about 13 bhp at 8000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 13.8 Nm at 6000 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox, now gets fuel injection as standard. The bike now features the company's Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) and Fuel Injection (FI) technology that offers improved fuel efficiency and smoother performance.

Visually, the Suzuki Intruder remains largely unchanged, featuring the low-slung design with a wide handlebar, beefy tank shrouds, split seats, dual muffler exhaust, and the signature Intruder-style headlamps with LED units. The bike also continues to come with the fully digital instrument cluster and the small backrest for the pillion. The Intruder runs on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, shod with 140/60 tyres at the rear and 100/80 at the front. The bike gets disc brake are both ends with dual-channel ABS, while the suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and swingarm-mounted rear monoshock.

