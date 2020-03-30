2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000RR Showcased With MotoGP Livery

Suzuki has unveiled the 2020 GSX-R1000RR on the official website of the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer with colours and livery of the Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP for the model year 2020. With the 2020 MotoGP season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Suzuki showcased the GSX-R1000RR with livery that would have been on the MotoGP race machine had the 2020 MotoGP World Championship been underway. In any case, the changes to the Suzuki's flagship superbike appear to be purely cosmetic and no mechanical changes are expected.

The updated livery is likely to be offered alongside Suzuki's signature blue and yellow paint scheme, although we expect, at a slight premium. The livery is also inspired by the 60th anniversary of Suzuki's first motorcycling world title, and comes in the year Suzuki celebrates its centenary as a company. The coronavirus pandemic meant Suzuki moved online to showcase the new livery on the GSX-R1000RR, but the Japanese brand did released a video of Suzuki MotoGP riders Alex Rins and Joan Mir to unveil the machine and take a few laps, possibly just before the coronavirus outbreak.

Assuming no mechanical changes have been carried out, the Suzuki GSX-R1000RR continues to be powered by the 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine which puts out 185 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 117 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. The GSX-R1000RR boasts of a state-of-the-art electronics package, including a IMU-assisted traction control system and ABS, lightweight titanium valves with finger-follower actuation, as well as variable intake cam timing. The Suzuki GSX-R1000RR has a top speed limited to 299 kmph.

