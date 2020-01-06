New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Suzuki Access 125 BS6: All You Need To Know

A look at what all has changed in the new 2020 Suzuki Access 125 BS6 model scooter.

Updated 2020 Suzuki Access 125 meets the upcoming BS6 regulations, gets minor updates

Highlights

  • Updated Suzuki Access 125 BS6 model gets fuel-injected engine
  • New engine smoother, but loses marginal torque
  • Prices for BS6 Suzuki Access 125 begin at Rs. 64,800

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has launched the latest generation model of the company's highest-selling two-wheeler in India, the new Suzuki Access 125. The Access 125 is also India's highest-selling 125 cc scooter, and Suzuki has updated the company's bestselling scooter ahead of the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations which will come into effect from April 1, 2020. While the new Suzuki Access 125 is not radically different from the outgoing BS4 model it replaces, there are some important changes, to the fuelling, as well as some new feature additions. Here's a look at what all has changed on the new Suzuki Access 125.

Also Read: 2020 Suzuki Access 125 BS6 Launched

Suzuki Access 125

66,595 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Suzuki Access 125

Updated instrument console, USB charging socket with LED and best-in-class 22.6-litre underseat storage space

Design & Features

The overall design of the 2020 Suzuki Access 125 is not significantly different from the outgoing model it replaces. While Suzuki has decided to continue with the same overall silhouette and dimensions, there are some cosmetic and feature additions in the new model. The 2020 model gets a new LED headlight, an updated instrument console with new features like a battery voltage indicator, and a strip of light around the analogue speedometer which offers what Suzuki calls the Eco Assist Illumination; it essentially turns green when being ridden with optimum fuel consumption.

Also Read: 2020 Suzuki Access 125 BS6 Review

qmrnn6js

The Suzuki Access 125 gets an engine starter button, but no engine kill switch. The position of the switch has been changed as well, moving it up higher on the right handlebar

Other features include a long and comfortable seat, enlarged footboard, and a best-in-class underseat storage space of 22.3 litres. Also new is an external fuel filler cap, although there's no remote fuel lid operation available from the multi-function ignition key.

7tej9ff4

Fuel-injected engine feels smoother, but overall performance is more or less similar to outgoing BS4 model

Engine & Performance

The fuel-injected engine offers smooth and refined performance, although there's been a marginal drop in power and peak torque. The updated engine offers 8.6 bhp of maximum power at 6,750 rpm and peak torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm, a marginal 0.5 Nm loss in torque. What that is compensated for is smoother throttle feel, and according to Suzuki, the BS6 model of the Access 125 offers top-class performance with low fuel consumption.

uf4jldng

2020 Suzuki Access 125  is available in a choice of five variants, with the top-spec Special Edition variant priced at ₹ 69,500 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Prices & Variants

The 2020 Suzuki Access 125 is available in a choice of five variants, starting with a steel wheel, drum brake variant, with combined braking system (CBS), which is priced at ₹ 64,800 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The drum brake, cast alloy wheel variant is priced at ₹ 66,800 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), and the Access 125 drum brake, cast alloy Special Edition variant with matte finish colours and contrast coloured seat is priced at ₹ 68,500 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The base disc brake version in cast alloys is priced at ₹ 67,800 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), while the top-spec, disc-brake and alloy wheel Special Edition is priced at ₹ 69,500 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

