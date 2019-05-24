2020 Skoda Superb Unveiled; Now Available In A Plug-In Hybrid Version

Skoda unveiled the 2020 Superb and the company has upgrade the car with new technologies and an even more exquisite interior. The full LED Matrix headlights and several new assistance systems are making their debut in a production model from the Czech brand. The Superb becomes the first car from the Skoda stable to get the full LED Matrix headlamps. The adaptive, crystalline-effect full LED Matrix headlights bear ‘Skoda Crystal Lighting' lettering in their housings and offer different lighting modes for different driving situations and weather conditions. In addition to the Matrix technology for the high beam, two other assistance systems are also making their debut in the Superb.

The latest version of Predictive Cruise Control uses images from the camera on the windscreen and data from the navigation system to detect speed restrictions as well as bends, and automatically adjusts the speed in anticipation. The new Emergency Assist for multi‑lane roads automatically steers the car to the roadside in emergencies, where it brings the car to a stop. It does so in a controlled manner and taking into account traffic in other lanes.

The 2020 Skoda Superb gets adaptive, crystalline-effect full LED Matrix headlights, a first for a Skoda car

To do this, the system uses Lane Assist and Park Assist as well as the radar sensors belonging to Side Assist. Whilst the familiar Blind Spot Detect has a range of up to 20 m, Side Assist works at a distance of up to 70 m. Furthermore, the Superb now also offers Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian Protection. This warns of a potential collision visually, acoustically and by gently applying the brakes, and automatically slows the car down in emergencies. The Superb also comes with new electromechanical brake booster and aerodynamic covers on the rear axle suspension, which improve driving stability.

The 2020 Superb gets a new electromechanical brake booster and aerodynamic covers on the rear axle suspension, which improve driving stability.

On the engine front, Skoda offers a choice of six engine options and of course there's a plug-in hybrid variant available too. There are ten different engine/drive combinations to choose from. The 1.6 TDI producing 118 bhp is fitted with a 7‑speed DSG as standard. For the 2.0 TDI delivering 148 bhp the first TDI from the latest EVO generation – the power is transmitted by either a 6‑speed manual gearbox or a 7‑speed DSG. The top‑of‑the‑range 2.0 TDI diesel offering 188 bhp comes with a 7‑speed DSG as standard and all‑wheel drive is optional. All three diesel engines are equipped with an SCR catalytic converter with AdBlue injection and a diesel particulate filter. The 1.5 TSI outputting 148 bhp is the entry‑level petrol engine and is available with either a 6‑speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DSG. The new 2.0 TSI outputting 188 bhp features a 7‑speed DSG as standard; the top‑of‑the‑range 2.0 TSI delivering 268 bhp comes with all‑wheel drive and a 7-speed DSG as standard. All three TSIs are fitted with a petrol particulate filter.

The 2020 Skoda Superb will be available in a plug-in hybrid variant

Then there's the plug-in hybrid variant, the Superb iV, which is the first production model to be fitted with plug in hybrid drive. A 1.4 TSI petrol engine and an electric motor deliver a combined power output of 215 bhp. The all-electric range is up to 55 km; up to 850 km can be covered when combined with the petrol engine. The lithium ion high-voltage battery is positioned in the chassis floor in front of the rear axle. This new drive variant is available for the Ambition and Style trim levels as well as for the Sportline and L&K. Production is set to commence at the Kvasiny site in early autumn this year; the market launch will take place at the beginning of 2020.

The cabin of the 2020 Skoda Superb has been spruced up and now comes with the option of the Virtual Cockpit

The Superb gets a slightly modified exterior design. The redesigned front bumper means the car's length of the Superb has increased by 8 mm to 4,869 mm, while the wheelbase measures 2,841 mm, and the car's width is 1,864 mm. Its height is 1,469 mm. The typical Skoda grille now bears double slats, is larger and protrudes a little further down into the front bumper. Even in their entry-level version, the narrower headlights come with LED technology as standard for the dipped and high beam, daytime running lights and position light, – and now reach up to the grille. Completing the model update, new 18- and 19‑inch alloy wheels and the colours Crystal Black and Race Blue have been added to the range of customisation options.

The cabin of the Superb is refined and elegant thanks to new chrome highlights on the instrument panel and door trims as well as new seat covers in the Ambition and Style trim levels. The coloured contrasting stitching on the leather and Alcantara seats as well as on the armrests in the doors is new too. The storage compartments below these are illuminated. Using the optional keyless vehicle entry system (KESSY), all of the car's four doors can be opened straight away; the KESSY GO start button comes as standard. For the L&K version, there is now the option of an Alcantara roof lining in black or beige including lined roof pillars. The ‘Laurin & Klement' lettering adorns the passenger side of the dashboard's Piano Black or beige decorative trim as well as the front backrests. These offer electric adjustment with a memory function. Ventilated front seats and a massage function for the driver's seat are available as options for the L&K version.

On the features front, the Superb now gets the optional Virtual Cockpit and a choice of three different infotainment systems, two of which also offer a navigation function. The Bolero radio and the Amundsen navigation system, including maps on an SD card, each come with an 8‑inch touchscreen. The Columbus infotainment system displays information on a 9.2‑inch touchscreen, and features gesture and voice control, as well as a DVD player and a hard drive for music and videos. SmartLink technology comes as standard for all of the systems, and enables access to smartphone apps via the infotainment system's display. A SIM card provides Internet access, a Wi‑Fi hotspot and access to the Skoda Connect mobile online services. The L&K version is fitted with a Canton sound system as standard.

It's likely that the car will make its way to India by 2020 and most probably in the second half of next year





